Anosh Inc Foundation Establishes Super PAC to Promote Legislative Priorities Across Illinois

CHICAGO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anosh Inc Foundation, led by respected Chicago-based physician and philanthropist Dr. Anosh Ahmed , today announced its intention to establish a new Super Political Action Committee (Super PAC) headquartered in Illinois. This strategic initiative aims to champion policies that reflect the foundation’s mission of promoting public safety, fiscal responsibility, and sustainable community development throughout the state.

The newly proposed Super PAC will focus its advocacy efforts on some of the most pressing issues affecting Illinois residents, including property tax reform, public safety, and the long-term financial impacts of state and local government programs. It is designed to serve as a civic engagement platform, empowering citizens, community leaders, and stakeholders to push for positive policy change.

“Many families across Illinois are experiencing increasing financial strain, rising property taxes, and public safety concerns,” said Dr. Anosh Ahmed, founder of the Anosh Inc Foundation . “Through this initiative, our foundation is expanding its mission to support policy solutions that promote economic opportunity, protect our communities, and ensure long-term financial stability for residents.”

The Super PAC will operate independently from any specific political campaign and will remain focused on issue-based advocacy. Its primary goal is to support candidates and legislation that reflect the foundation’s core values, especially those focused on the well-being and prosperity of working-class families and underserved communities in Illinois.

A key emphasis will be placed on building coalitions with local organizations, grassroots leaders, and policymakers to address challenges such as the disproportionate impact of property taxes, gaps in public safety, and financial inefficiencies in government programs. By taking a proactive stance in the public policy space, the Anosh Inc Foundation aims to help shape a future where Illinois families can thrive.

The foundation’s decision to launch a Super PAC comes as part of its broader effort to transition from direct community support into the policy and advocacy arena. Over the years, the Anosh Inc Foundation has led impactful initiatives in healthcare access, education, economic empowerment, and charitable outreach, particularly in underserved areas across the United States.

The Anosh Inc Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Chicago and founded by Dr. Anosh Ahmed. Its mission is to create sustainable change in communities through direct action, strategic partnerships, and civic advocacy. The foundation supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and economic development.

