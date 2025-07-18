Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25% Increase in Net Earnings

 | Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.54 million, reflecting an increase of $308.5 thousand, or 25.04%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.48 for the second quarter of 2025, up from $0.38 for the same quarter in 2024. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 16.85% or by $417.1 thousand, to $2.89 million, as compared to $2.48 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share was $0.90 for the period ending June 30, 2025, and $0.77 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance in the second quarter of 2025, which set new records for total Assets, total Deposits, net earnings, and total Capital. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end.

We are also proud to announce the opening of the Bank’s fifth location in Corona during the second quarter. Early business development efforts have been very productive, with the branch already having $20 million in new deposits.

The Bank’s Merchant Services program continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for its customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options.”

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, total assets reached $481.9 million, representing an increase of $15.3 million, or 3.3%, from $466.7 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits rose by $22.7 million, or 6.5%, to $371.6 million, up from $348.9 million on December 31, 2024. Core deposits accounted for 97.01% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.

Gross loans increased by $1.02 million, or 0.5%, totaling $206.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on non-accrual status, as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank reported no delinquent loans and five non-performing loans on all on nonaccrual status. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported at either date.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $414.6 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $221.9 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.69% for the second quarter of 2025. This compares favorably to the prior year’s second-quarter margin of 2.95%, based on average interest-earning assets of $432.2 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $240.2 million.

Non-interest income totaled $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.0% compared to $822.0 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Most of the increase was driven by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, which rose to $527.2 thousand—an increase of $66.5 thousand, or 14.5%, compared to $460.6 thousand in the same period last year. Merchant services processing revenue also contributed to the growth, totaling $178.8 thousand for the quarter, up $30.0 thousand, or 20.2%, from $148.8 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2024. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.4 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $614.9 thousand, reflecting an increase of $129.4 thousand, or 26.7%, compared to $485.5 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.5% for the period ending June 30, 2025, and 28.3 for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
As of 6/30/2025  
 Jun-2025
Ending Balance		  Dec-2024
Ending Balance		 
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$56,447,198  $45,256,619 
Cash and cash equivalents$56,447,198  $45,256,619 
   
Fed Funds Sold$9,060  $31,029 
   
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$6,082,331  $6,558,341 
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$192,972,194  $190,701,756 
Total Investments$199,054,525  $197,260,097 
   
Gross loans held for investments$206,254,179  $205,235,497 
Allowance for Loan Losses($4,637,060) ($4,623,740)
Net Loans$201,617,119  $200,611,757 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,662,000  $3,576,000 
Fixed assets, net$8,069,987  $7,255,785 
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,532,213  $1,539,505 
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,600,690  $8,482,043 
Other Assets$3,492,678  $3,170,159 
   
Total Assets$481,978,760  $466,678,432 
   
Liabilities  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$172,049,944  $166,668,725 
Interest-bearing$199,527,255  $182,200,703 
Total Deposits$371,577,199  $348,869,428 
   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$10,000,000  $0 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$40,000,000  $60,000,000 
Subordinated debt$10,000,000  $10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000  $3,093,000 
Accrued interest payable$220,193  $132,812 
Other Liabilities$1,730,432  $1,877,996 
Total Liabilities$436,620,824  $423,973,236 
   
Shareholder Equity  
Common Stock **$10,502,558  $10,502,558 
Retained Earnings$36,952,444  $34,059,943 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities($2,097,066) ($1,857,305)
Total Shareholders' Equity$45,357,936  $42,705,196 
   
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity$481,978,760  $466,678,432 
   
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2025 and 12/31/2024
   


     
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
As of 6/30/2025
 Jun-2025
QTD Balance		  Jun-2024
QTD Balance		  Jun-2025
YTD Balance		  Jun-2024
YTD Balance		 
Interest Income    
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,373,949  $2,801,198  $6,695,566  $5,528,999 
Interest on Investment Securities$1,776,975  $1,945,563  $3,479,765  $3,881,668 
Other Interest Income$176,702  $489,331  $433,028  $1,520,279 
Total Interest Income$5,327,626  $5,236,092  $10,608,359  $10,930,946 
     
Interest Expense    
Interest on Deposits$1,255,426  $1,054,734  $2,445,727  $2,087,669 
Interest on Borrowings$273,228  $997,524  $743,147  $2,310,217 
Total Interest Expense$1,528,654  $2,052,258  $3,188,874  $4,397,886 
     
Net Interest Income$3,798,972  $3,183,834  $7,419,485  $6,533,060 
     
Provision For Loan Losses($2,622) $1,794  $8,082  ($1,139)
     
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses$3,801,594  $3,182,040  $7,411,403  $6,534,199 
     
Noninterest Income    
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$527,202  $460,658  $1,033,560  $900,515 
Interchange Fees$110,482  $102,761  $216,951  $195,033 
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$60,373  $58,579  $118,647  $114,875 
Merchant Services Processing$178,751  $148,770  $320,047  $281,538 
Other Miscellaneous Income$134,621  $51,250  $177,814  $103,522 
     
Total Noninterest Income$1,011,429  $822,018  $1,867,019  $1,595,483 
     
Noninterest Expense    
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,632,294  $1,420,868  $3,220,764  $2,922,295 
Occupancy and Equipment$219,906  $168,404  $401,359  $332,473 
Merchant Services Processing$69,552  $73,394  $146,593  $144,603 
Other Expenses$736,190  $624,150  $1,466,453  $1,280,128 
     
Total Noninterest Expense$2,657,942  $2,286,816  $5,235,169  $4,679,499 
     
Income Before Income Tax Expense$2,155,080  $1,717,243  $4,043,251  $3,450,182 
Provision For Income Tax$614,855  $485,492  $1,150,750  $974,758 
     
Net Income$1,540,225  $1,231,751  $2,892,501  $2,475,424 
     
Basic earnings per share$0.48  $0.38  $0.90  $0.77 
     
Diluted earnings per share$0.48  $0.38  $0.90  $0.77 
     


     
Financial Highlights    
As of 6/30/2025    
 Jun-2025
QTD		  Jun-2024
QTD		  Jun-2025
YTD		  Jun-2024
YTD		 
Key Financial Ratios    
Annualized Return on Average Equity 13.88%   12.61%   13.32%   12.85% 
Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.41%   1.08%   1.32%   1.04% 
Net Interest Margin 3.69%   2.95%   3.60%   2.91% 
Core Efficiency Ratio 55.25%   57.09%   56.37%   57.57% 
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans 0.00%   0.00%   -0.01%   0.00% 
     
 3 month ended
Jun-2025
QTD Avg		  3 month ended
Jun-2024
QTD Avg		  Jun-2025
YTD Avg		  Jun-2024
YTD Avg		 
Average Balances    
(thousands, unaudited)    
Average assets$440,184  $458,364  $442,199  $475,291 
Average interest-earning assets$414,576  $432,215  $416,766  $450,774 
Average interest-bearing liabilities$221,881  $240,214  $226,466  $258,566 
Average gross loans$206,619  $187,788  $207,296  $184,961 
Average deposits$369,282  $331,088  $363,382  $330,519 
Average equity$44,617  $39,172  $43,924  $38,623 
     
 Jun-2025
QTD		  Dec-2024
YTD		    
Credit Quality    
Non-performing loans$833,565  $1,228,165    
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40%   0.60%    
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.17%   0.26%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.25%   2.25%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.40%   0.60%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 556.29%   376.48%    
     
Other Period-end Statistics    
Shareholders equity to total assets 9.41%   9.15%    
Net Loans to Deposits 54.12%   57.36%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 46.30%   47.77%    
Company Leverage Ratio 11.48%   10.40%    
Core Deposits / Total Deposits 97.01%   97.31%    
     

Recommended Reading