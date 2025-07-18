Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 2nd Quarter Results and Announces Cash Dividend

OAKDALE, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated net income was $5,588,000, or $0.67 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $5,297,000, or $0.64 EPS, for the prior quarter and $5,889,000, or $0.71 EPS, for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $10,885,000, or $1.31 EPS, compared to $11,616,000 or $1.41 EPS for the same period of 2024.

The increase in second quarter net income compared to the prior quarter was the result of loan growth, a rise in the yield of the loan portfolio, and the corresponding increase in interest income. The QTD and YTD decreases compared to the same periods of 2024 were related to an increase in deposit interest expense and general operating expenses.

Net interest income for the three-months ended June 30, 2025 was $18,154,000, compared to $17,807,000 in the prior quarter, and $17,292,000 in the same period a year ago. The increase in net interest income over the prior periods is attributed to an increase in average earning asset balances and loan yields. Gross loans grew by $18,903,000 and $39,820,000 during the second quarter and prior twelve months, respectively, while loans yields continue to trend upward. The cost of funds increased throughout 2024, but began to decline during the first six months of 2025, ending at 0.77% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 0.79% for the prior quarter, and 0.73% for the same period of 2024. Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.11%, compared to 4.09% for the prior quarter and 4.11% for the same period last year.

"Our solid earnings results reflect our steady and cautious approach to managing our business. The increase in net interest income due to loan growth and stable interest margins demonstrates our ability to navigate changing market conditions. Our commitment to relationship-based deposit growth remains strong, enabling us to maintain a competitive lending strategy and manage profitability,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Non-interest income was $1,703,000 for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1,613,000 for the prior quarter and $1,760,000 for the same period last year. The increase over the prior period was mainly due to fair value adjustments on a limited partner equity investment and increased production from our investment advisory service and related fee income. The decrease compared to the same period a year ago was the result of the same investment advisory service fee income.

Non-interest expense totaled $12,688,000 for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12,624,000 in the prior quarter and $11,616,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The increases compared to prior periods are due to general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $80.4 million over June 30, 2024. Gross loans were $1.11 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $18.9 million over March 31, 2025 and $39.8 million over June 30, 2024. The Company’s total deposits were $1.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $66.5 million over June 30, 2024. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $198.9 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at June 30, 2025.

“We are pleased with the continued expansion of our loan portfolio and the overall strength of our balance sheet. While deposits declined marginally from the previous quarter, our year-over-year deposit trajectory remains on an upward trend,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO. “Our growth is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaboration of our team members. Their commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients has been instrumental in driving our steady growth and ability to exceed client expectations.”

Non-performing assets (“NPA”) remained at zero as of June 30, 2025, as they were for all of 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans decreased slightly to 1.03% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2025 and 1.04% at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans from the prior periods is mainly due to the growth in the loan portfolio. Management has performed a thorough analysis of credit risk as part of the CECL model’s ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserves relative to gross loans remains at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable. As a result, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses during the second quarter.

The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their July 15, 2025, meeting declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2025. The payment date will be August 8, 2025 and will amount to approximately $2,515,000. This is the second dividend payment made by the Company in 2025.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location later this year in Lodi.

Oak Valley Bancorp Financial Highlights (unaudited) Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter ($ in thousands, except per share) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net interest income $ 18,154 $ 17,807 $ 17,846 $ 17,655 $ 17,292 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - - - (1,620 ) - Non-interest income 1,703 1,613 1,430 1,846 1,760 Non-interest expense 12,688 12,624 11,548 11,324 11,616 Net income before income taxes 7,169 6,796 7,728 9,797 7,436 Provision for income taxes 1,581 1,499 1,720 2,473 1,547 Net income $ 5,588 $ 5,297 $ 6,008 $ 7,324 $ 5,889 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.89 $ 0.72 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.89 $ 0.71 Dividends paid per common share $ - $ 0.300 $ - $ 0.225 $ - Return on average common equity 12.21 % 11.58 % 12.86 % 16.54 % 14.19 % Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.56 % 1.30 % Net interest margin (1) 4.11 % 4.09 % 4.00 % 4.04 % 4.11 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.90 % 65.01 % 59.91 % 58.07 % 60.97 % Capital - Period End Book value per common share $ 22.17 $ 21.89 $ 21.95 $ 22.18 $ 20.55 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Credit loss reserve / gross loans 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.04 % Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands) Total assets $ 1,920,909 $ 1,924,365 $ 1,900,604 $ 1,900,455 $ 1,840,521 Gross loans 1,109,856 1,090,953 1,106,535 1,075,138 1,070,036 Nonperforming assets - - - - - Allowance for credit losses 11,430 11,448 11,460 11,479 11,121 Deposits 1,711,241 1,713,592 1,695,690 1,690,301 1,644,748 Common equity 185,805 183,520 183,436 185,393 171,799 Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands) Average assets $ 1,903,741 $ 1,903,585 $ 1,909,691 $ 1,863,983 $ 1,814,643 Average earning assets 1,818,430 1,814,338 1,819,649 1,780,056 1,737,270 Average equity 183,612 185,592 185,345 175,693 166,429 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 231 225 223 222 223 Number of banking offices 18 18 18 18 18 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,382,062 8,382,062 8,357,211 8,358,711 8,359,556 Period average - basic 8,245,147 8,231,844 8,224,504 8,221,475 8,219,699 Period average - diluted 8,285,299 8,278,301 8,278,427 8,263,790 8,248,295 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 27.24 $ 24.96 $ 29.25 $ 26.57 $ 24.97 Price/Earnings 10.02 9.56 10.09 7.52 8.69 Price/Book 1.23 1.14 1.33 1.20 1.22 (1) This is a non-GAAP measure because its computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. (2) This ratio was changed to GAAP basis as of the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and all prior periods have been restated accordingly. Profitability SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ($ in thousands, except per share) 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 35,961 $ 34,533 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - - Non-interest income 3,316 3,279 Non-interest expense 25,312 23,145 Net income before income taxes 13,965 14,667 Provision for income taxes 3,080 3,051 Net income $ 10,885 $ 11,616 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.32 $ 1.41 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.41 Dividends paid per share $ 0.30 $ 0.225 Return on average equity 11.89 % 14.03 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.28 % Net interest margin (1) 4.10 % 4.10 % Efficiency ratio (2) 64.44 % 59.36 % Capital - Period End Book value per share $ 22.17 $ 20.55 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % Credit loss reserve/ gross loans 1.03 % 1.04 % Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands) Total assets $ 1,920,909 $ 1,840,521 Gross loans 1,109,856 1,070,036 Nonperforming assets - - Allowance for credit losses 11,430 11,121 Deposits 1,711,241 1,644,748 Stockholders' equity 185,805 171,799 Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands) Average assets $ 1,903,663 $ 1,819,426 Average earning assets 1,816,395 1,740,898 Average equity 184,596 166,071 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 231 223 Number of banking offices 18 18 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,382,062 8,359,556 Period average - basic 8,238,532 8,214,658 Period average - diluted 8,281,819 8,246,472 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 27.24 $ 24.97 Price/Earnings 10.22 8.81 Price/Book 1.23 1.22 (1) This is a non-GAAP measure because its computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. (2) This ratio was changed to GAAP basis as of the year ended December 31, 2024, and the prior period has been restated accordingly.



