ThinkCareBelieve: Week 26 in America’s Rebirth under President Trump’s Leadership

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 26 of America's Rebirth under the leadership of President Trump.

The article covers the June numbers showing America's strong economy:

Tariffs collected a record 100 Billion this year through June

$27 Billion budget surplus in June (per Rutters)

Gas prices dropping to 4-year low

Egg prices are down even lower

Retail sales jumped .6% in June (only .1% was expected)

Core retail sales .5% (.3% was expected)

Jobless claims came in at 221,000 (235,000 expected)

5th straight week of unemployment filings decrease

Wholesale inflation at 0% in June, beating the 2.3% year over year rate

Inflation remains at an all time low

Consumer prices low

Number of first-time homebuyers falls to historic low

POTUS considering eliminating capital gains tax on home sales

ThinkCareBelieve's article also shows MAHA wins such as, artificial colors being removed from ice cream, Welch's Fruit Snacks, PepsiCo with Lay's and Tostitos- and thanks to President Trump, Coca-Cola will use real cane sugar again. The article has Secretary Kennedy's withdrawal from the WHO's International Health Regulations and the FDA's warning that the drug 7-OH is NOT to be used as a food additive. The article has numerous investigations such as the autopen, Epstein, Schiff, the Bill Gates Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity in the Netherlands and a $250 Million Minnesota COVID scam.

The article has Border Czar Tom Homan's announcement that arrests and deportations will increase with Homeland Security Secretary Noem stating that there are 5 more prisons like Alligator Alcatraz being planned with more in the works. Ice Director Todd Lyons stating that delegitimizing ICE's work by some Legislative Representatives is wrong because ICE is taking down criminal operations, with criminal search warrants signed by judges. They are arresting criminals for human trafficking, drug trafficking, forced labor and child trafficking. The criminal gang and cartel member illegal aliens that DHS is removing are murderers, r*pists and p*dophiles, "the worst of the worst." The article also shows that in their work making America safer, ICE Law Enforcement Officers now faces an 830% increase in assaults. The article shows that despite that, CBP announced 0 border crossings in the past 2 months and 1 million self-deportations are occurring. The article also shows that according to Stephen Miller, 150,000 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested under President Trump.

The article covers the 7/16/2025 Congressional Hearing on NGOs and the border and the over 300,000 Missing Children that came through President Biden's open southern border and placed with unvetted sponsors and now cannot be found with former employees of HHS and DHS to testify about what happened on how NGOs gained huge profits at the expense of children. Representatives Biggs (AZ), Crane (AZ), Strong (AL), Brecheen (OK), Ogles (TN), Biggs (SC), Mackenzie (PA), Knott (NC), spoke in support of finding the missing children and accountability for what has happened to them. Representative Clay Higgins is to be commended for speaking out strongly and announcinga that they are interviewing the children to find out exactly what has happened, because a case is being built for prosecution.

The article has the signing of the Genius Act which will make the U.S. the Crypto Capitol of the World updating to new payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system with clear rules and guidelines. ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers the AI and Energy Roundtable where 20 leading companies committed billions to building AI infrastructure for manufacturing, construction and engineering in Pennsylvania, with commitments to train a million small businesses in AI. The article also has the meetings with the Crown Prince of Bahrain and the Secretary General of NATO. President Trump presented the beautiful FIFA Trophy at the FIFA Cup Finals and the significant signing of the Halt Fentanyl Act with Angel Families of those who have passed from Fentanyl poisoning.

This week we marked the one year Anniversary of one of the greatest miracles America has experienced, where President Trump was saved, by the split-second turning of his head, many believing at the Hand of God in divine intervention, to save his life and lead America to greatness. May America be Blessed as One Nation Under God and may President Trump be Blessed also for a long, long time.





