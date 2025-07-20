LexisNexis launches Protégé, a personalised AI assistant with agentic capabilities, to help UK lawyers to complete legal tasks more easily and efficiently

LONDON, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered legal analytics and decision tools, today announces a range of enhancements to Lexis+ AI and the UK launch of LexisNexis Protégé™. This personalised AI assistant intelligently supports legal practitioners in drafting, researching and advising their clients faster and more accurately, helping them focus on higher-value work.

Built with the highest levels of security, compliance and privacy, Protégé is available across a wide range of LexisNexis products, including the Lexis+ AI® legal workflow solution and in the Microsoft Word drafting solution, Lexis® Create+.

Developed responsibly with human oversight, the agentic AI capabilities in Protégé allow it to complete multi-step tasks, review its own output and suggest improvements, leaving lawyers free to focus on strategic work.

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology from LexisNexis, Protégé can:

Draft full, tailored transactional documents. It can check its own work before turning to human legal professionals for a final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or in Microsoft Word.

Suggest legal workflow actions based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g. draft a research note, summarise) and dynamically generate follow-up prompts personalised to the lawyer's workflow.

Provide prompt assistance, proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently.

Securely store tens of thousands of legal documents to a Vault. On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarise, draft, research and more.

Generate a graphical timeline of events from uploaded documents.

“LexisNexis is focused on improving outcomes and unlocking new levels of efficiency and value in legal work to support our customers’ success,” said Gerry Duffy, Managing Director of LexisNexis UK. “Our vision is for every legal professional to have a personalised AI assistant that makes their life better, and we’re delighted to deploy that to the UK through our world-class, fully integrated AI technology platform.”

Protégé can be tailored to each user by integrating with Document Management Systems (DMS). This allows users to query, extract clauses and draft from their firm or organisation’s knowledge base, making it easier to access and apply relevant precedents. Supported DMS integrations include iManage, SharePoint and others.

Through a customer-driven innovation programme, LexisNexis have developed Protégé by working closely with a number of customers across the industry. These firms included Eversheds Sutherland International and Irwin Mitchell. Eleanor Windsor, Partner and Director of Knowledge at Irwin Mitchell commented: "Working closely with LexisNexis during the development of Protégé has given us the opportunity to help shape a tool that genuinely addresses the practical demands of legal work. The technology will save our teams time and allow them to focus more on strategic client matters.”

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which creates new content from data based on user-entered prompts or instruction; and now agentic AI, which can intelligently and independently perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

To learn more about LexisNexis Protégé capabilities, visit www.lexisnexis.com/protege. To learn more about Lexis+ AI, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.