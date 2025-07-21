Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 14 to July 18, 2025

 | Source: Elis Elis

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from July 14 to July 18, 2025

Saint-Cloud, July 21, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 14 to July 18, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/14/2025FR001243512118,39424.5879XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/14/2025FR001243512119624.5249DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/15/2025FR001243512117,14324.5897XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/15/2025FR001243512112,06424.5359DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/16/2025FR001243512128,81324.3045XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/16/2025FR001243512128,43424.2676DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/17/2025FR00124351215,31824.1928XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/17/2025FR001243512149824.1600DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/18/2025FR001243512185624.4013XPAR
 Total111,71624.4057 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 14 to July 18, 2025

Recommended Reading