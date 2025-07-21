Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 14 to July 18, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from July 14 to July 18, 2025

Saint-Cloud, July 21, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 14 to July 18, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/14/2025 FR0012435121 18,394 24.5879 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/14/2025 FR0012435121 196 24.5249 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/15/2025 FR0012435121 17,143 24.5897 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/15/2025 FR0012435121 12,064 24.5359 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/16/2025 FR0012435121 28,813 24.3045 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/16/2025 FR0012435121 28,434 24.2676 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/17/2025 FR0012435121 5,318 24.1928 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/17/2025 FR0012435121 498 24.1600 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/18/2025 FR0012435121 856 24.4013 XPAR Total 111,716 24.4057



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

