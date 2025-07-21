Questex’s R&R Forum 2025 Opens Registration: New Programme, Theme and Top Speakers from Minor Hotels, AXA Partners, Hyatt, Bain Capital & Azora Unveiled

LONDON, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R Forum), the only event in EMEA dedicated to investment in the resort, leisure, and residential hospitality sectors, is now open for registration. The forum returns to Athens, Greece, on 11–13 November 2025, marking its 10th anniversary with a special edition that brings together over 500 industry leaders, developers, investors, and hospitality professionals for three days of strategic content, high-value networking, and business-critical insights.

2025 Theme: Powering Return on Experience

This year’s theme, “Powering Return on Experience,” reflects the accelerating shift toward immersive, lifestyle-driven hospitality investments. Travellers are no longer just booking holidays; they are seeking immersive, meaningful stays.

“We have seen a fundamental shift in customer trends—people want to buy experiences over things, and the younger generations continue to prove that,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President - Hospitality, Questex. “I don’t think we’ll see any abatement in demand. As a result, capital will continue to flow into this space, innovation will accelerate, and this market has a long runway for growth. This year’s theme—Powering Return on Experience—speaks directly to these dynamics.”

For investors, this shift is unlocking new opportunities. Lifestyle-led assets—branded residences, resorts, mixed-use and hybrid models—are delivering stronger guest appeal and long-term, measurable returns as well as meaningful ways to manage the seasonality challenge. Powering Return on Experience is about turning evolving demand into sustainable value through smart strategy and partnerships.

Programme and speakers now live

The 2025 programme is now live on the event website, offering a sharp focus on the trends, strategies, and performance levers shaping the future of leisure hospitality. Among the standout voices featured this year, Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO Europe & Americas at Minor Hotels, joins the Leaders Panel on unlocking growth beyond the beaten path, bringing insight into how hotel groups are expanding into emerging and non-traditional markets. Sergio Carrascosa, Co-Founder and Asset Management Managing Director at Hotel Investment Partners, will provide a capital-side perspective in Capital Talks: Rethinking risk, returns and resilience in leisure hospitality—a deep dive into how leading investors are navigating risk, unlocking value, and adjusting strategies in response to shifting market dynamics. Meanwhile, Tina Necrason, Global Head of Branded Residential at Hyatt, will contribute to the panel From value creation to exit: Ensuring returns in branded residences, exploring how developers, investors, and operators drive performance across the lifecycle of branded residential projects.

Confirmed speakers for the R&R Forum 2025 include:

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Event highlights

Strategic audience: 500+ senior decision-makers from across the leisure, resort, and residential investment ecosystem—including a high concentration of investors, owners, developers, and hotel brands—creating a focused, deal-ready environment.

Targeted networking: Designed for meaningful connection, including Power Hour—an AI-driven, tailored 1:1 matchmaking networking session—plus curated roundtables and informal networking sessions that align participants based on shared goals and business focus.

Content that delivers: A streamlined programme shaped by the R&R Advisory Board, delivering deep strategic insight and practical takeaways. Expect focused discussions on investment dynamics, market evolution, and the changing mechanics of leisure and resort performance.

Interactive, audience-led sessions: Engage directly with industry leaders in dynamic formats like Question Time Panel – Delivering performance in mixed-use properties, where real-time audience questions drive discussion on design, operations, sustainability, and brand strategy.

Premium environment: Hosted at the InterContinental Athenaeum, Athens, the setting provides a high-quality, relaxed atmosphere designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and strategic dialogue among peers.

10 Years of market influence

As R&R celebrates a decade of impact, this edition also reflects on the transformation of the leisure and resort sector—from growing institutional interest to innovative new models, evolving travel trends and cross-sector collaboration. Sessions throughout the forum will spotlight not only what’s changing, but what’s next.

