Company announcement no. 34 2025
Danske Bank
21 July 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,482,830
|234.6883
|1,990,821,369
|14 July 2025
|103,147
|258.1543
|26,627,842
|15 July 2025
|97,316
|256.5786
|24,969,203
|16 July 2025
|95,525
|256.6734
|24,518,727
|17 July 2025
|139,946
|254.1745
|35,570,705
|18 July 2025
|200,000
|254.3732
|50,874,640
|Total accumulated over week 29
|635,934
|255.6258
|162,561,116
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|9,118,764
|236.1485
|2,153,382,484
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.092% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations
