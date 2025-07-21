Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 to 18 July, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 80,183 934,513,720 14 July 2025 635 12,347.7480 7,840,820 15 July 2025 635 12,484.4252 7,927,610 16 July 2025 509 12,654.3026 6,441,040 17 July 2025 600 12,798.4833 7,679,090 18 July 2025 700 12,814.7000 8,970,290 Total 14-18 July 2025 3,079 38,858,850 Accumulated under the program 83,262 973,372,570 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 454,181 5,367,934,131 14 July 2025 3,182 12,493.5324 39,754,420 15 July 2025 3,182 12,626.7960 40,178,465 16 July 2025 2,550 12,847.0686 32,760,025 17 July 2025 3,006 12,915.4308 38,823,785 18 July 2025 3,508 12,923.9139 45,337,090 Total 14-18 July 2025 15,428 196,853,785 Bought from the Foundation* 2,018 12,759.5730 25,748,818 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 471,627 5,590,536,734

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,262 A shares and 578,517 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 July, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





