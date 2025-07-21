Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).              
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 to 18 July, 2025:                                               

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 80,183   934,513,720
14 July 2025 635 12,347.7480 7,840,820
15 July 2025 635 12,484.4252 7,927,610
16 July 2025 509 12,654.3026 6,441,040
17 July 2025 600 12,798.4833 7,679,090
18 July 2025 700 12,814.7000 8,970,290
Total 14-18 July 2025 3,079   38,858,850
Accumulated under the program 83,262   973,372,570
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 454,181   5,367,934,131
14 July 2025 3,182 12,493.5324 39,754,420
15 July 2025 3,182 12,626.7960 40,178,465
16 July 2025 2,550 12,847.0686 32,760,025
17 July 2025 3,006 12,915.4308 38,823,785
18 July 2025 3,508 12,923.9139 45,337,090
Total 14-18 July 2025 15,428   196,853,785
Bought from the Foundation* 2,018 12,759.5730 25,748,818
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 471,627   5,590,536,734

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,262 A shares and 578,517 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 July, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2025

