Streetleaf Is Now Illuminating Nevada

TAMPA, FLORIDA / RENO, NEVADA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company now has a footprint in Nevada. The company will now be illuminating streets near Reno in Washoe County, through an agreement with D.R. Horton to light its Grand Pointe community. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a dependable and cost-effective alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with D.R. Horton and bring our streetlight systems to more communities across Nevada,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “As demand for smarter, more reliable technology grows across every industry, our streetlights represent a meaningful leap forward in a product people count on for safety and comfort.”

Streetleaf is installing 6 solar-powered lights in the Grand Pointe community near Reno. Each light is designed for performance, resilience, and sustainability. The lights are DarkSky compliant, fully off-grid, and powered by 100% renewable energy—meaning they stay on even during power outages. Engineered to withstand winds up to 160 mph, they’re built for long-term reliability.

Streetleaf will continue to expand its footprint in Nevada over the coming months.

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 10,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

Attachments