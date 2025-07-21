Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Partners with China Unicom to Develop Next-Generation Global One-Click Verification Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that EngageLab, its leading omni-channel customer engagement platform, has entered into a partnership with China Unicom to launch the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), powered by China Unicom’s Open Gateway platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in jointly building a secure and intelligent one-click verification infrastructure for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas.

At the recent 2025 China Unicom Partner Conference, titled “Advancing Together Toward a New Integrated Ecosystem”, China Unicom showcased its significant achievements in AI infrastructure, technology, and industry development. The event, which focused on the deep integration of AI and the digital economy, attracted over 400 industry partners from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. Among the highlights was China Unicom's Open Gateway platform, a leading hub for exposing network capabilities. Leveraging China Unicom's robust cloud and network infrastructure, the Open Gateway platform provides advanced capability provisioning for internal applications and offers comprehensive, efficient, and secure open solutions to industry partners via standardized APIs. To date, over 90 specialized APIs have been released, covering domains such as anti-fraud and location-based services. The platform has enabled multiple commercial deployment scenarios, including financial fraud prevention and digital support for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas. China Unicom is collaborating with global telecom operators and system integrators to establish a cross-operator platform alliance. It has already achieved platform-level interconnectivity with the first six operators and integrators, including Aurora Mobile.

As a key partner of China Unicom, Aurora Mobile has developed the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) specifically for international business scenarios. The solution eliminates geographic barriers and offers Chinese enterprises expanding overseas a one-stop, global mobile number verification solution. Leveraging China Unicom’s backbone network, spanning over 160 countries and regions with more than 300 overseas nodes, and EngageLab’s decade-long of expertise in user verification, the solution delivers secure, fast, intelligent, and efficient one-click mobile number verification for users worldwide.

For Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, traditional verification processes are often fragmented and cumbersome. In particular, cross-border identity verification poses a significant challenge to business growth. The Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition) effectively addresses these issues. For instance, after integrating the service, a cross-border e-commerce platform reported a 40% increase in new user registration conversion rates and a 62% drop in customer complaints related to verification failures. Similarly, a global gaming company reduced the average time for the first login from 28 seconds to just three seconds, improving next-day user retention by 27%.

Building on EngageLab’s industry-leading expertise in global user verification, Aurora Mobile is dedicated to working closely with telecom operators to co-develop an open network capability ecosystem. Looking ahead, EngageLab will continue to deepen its collaboration with China Unicom and expand into more application scenarios based on the Smart Integrated Verification (International Edition), such as “one-click verification + cross-border payment security checks” and “one-click verification + global user profiling and analytics.” The Company is committed to evolving verification into a “super gateway” that seamlessly connects users and services. EngageLab welcomes global partners to join this open ecosystem and contribute to its advancement, working together to drive the development of the global digital economy.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

