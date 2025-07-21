Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Litmanen

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 21 July 2025 at 12:30 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Pekka Litmanen, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pekka Litmanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 116746/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9999 Unit price: 3.31 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9999 Volume weighted average price: 3.31 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

