Everything Blockchain Announces XRP Purchase as Part of Expanding Digital Asset Treasury

Jacksonville, Florida, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company building a diversified, yield generating digital asset treasury, announced today that it has purchased XRP as a core addition to its treasury.

This strategic acquisition reinforces EBZT’s broader thesis to build a high conviction, ecosystem aligned portfolio of digital assets. Additional token purchases and onchain yield deployments are expected in the coming months.

“We chose XRP as our foundational asset because it represents one of the most asymmetric opportunities in digital markets today,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “XRP is one of the few assets in crypto that’s survived the cycles, fought the regulators, and still commands global attention. It fits our thesis around durable digital assets that can compound value through market cycles.”

XRP has continued to separate itself from other Layer 1 assets through its legal clarity, growing adoption in payments, and deeply committed global community. EBZT’s decision to add XRP reflects long term conviction in its relevance to both institutional and retail blockchain adoption.

As part of this broader strategic realignment, EBZT has also initiated the process of changing its ticker symbol to better reflect its identity as a digital asset treasury company. Once approved, the updated ticker will provide a clearer signal of the company’s long-term focus on crypto-native yield and blockchain infrastructure.

“Changing our ticker is about more than branding, it’s about sending a clear signal,” Added Mr. Rozenberg. “We’re building a public company that actually understands crypto. This update reflects the culture, conviction, and direction behind everything we’re doing.”

EBZT’s digital treasury is built to hold high conviction assets like SOL, HYPE, TAO, and SUI, ecosystems we believe will define crypto’s next chapter. But we’re not just holding, we’re earning. Our strategy combines asset exposure with on chain yield through staking, validator ownership, and DeFi integrations. This is just the beginning. We plan to keep expanding into the networks shaping the future of digital assets with yield, alignment, and long term conviction at the core.





About Everything Blockchain Inc.





Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company building a digital asset treasury designed to generate on-chain yield and long term equity value. EBZT’s strategy centers on acquiring high conviction blockchain assets and deploying them across staking, validator infrastructure, and DeFi to create compounding income streams. Beyond treasury operations, EBZT is developing blockchain native infrastructure, public accessible validator tools, and real world asset infra designed to bring the power of crypto to institutional and retail investors alike.





For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io

Contact Information:



Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding treasury allocations, digital asset strategies, planned tokenization of equity, capital formation efforts, and potential benefits of the company’s blockchain-related initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties — including regulatory approvals, market conditions, technological execution, and the availability of sufficient financing.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these statements. Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.











