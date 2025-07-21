Mission Media AI Partners with VSiN to Lead Advertising Sales Across Premium Sports Network

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Media AI , a next-generation cross-platform distribution and monetization company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with VSiN , The Sports Betting Network to exclusively represent advertising sales across VSiN’s expansive portfolio of content. The partnership strengthens Mission Media’s growing footprint in the sports space and unlocks new revenue opportunities for VSiN across their multitude of consumer touch points, including 8 regional sports networks, YouTube TV, SiriusXM channel 158, more than 20 weekly podcasts, streaming audio station, website, and an app available for mobile and connected devices like iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung, Google Play, and LG.

VSiN delivers real-time, actionable sports betting content from some of the most respected and trusted voices in the industry. Anchored by influential hosts, including Gill Alexander (A Numbers Game), Mitch Moss and Paul Howard (Follow the Money), Stormy Buonantony and Jonathan Von Tobel (Money Moves). VSiN offers expert insights that attract more than 8 million engaged sports fans every month. From former athletes to seasoned oddsmakers and professional bettors, the network has become a go-to destination for high-impact, data-driven sports commentary and analysis.

Mission Media AI will scale VSiN’s monetization strategy, enabling premium access for advertisers looking to reach an engaged, data-driven audience.

“VSiN has built one of the most trusted voices in sports.” said David Krulewich, CEO and Founder of Mission Media AI. “This partnership allows us to bring their high-quality, insight-driven content to more advertisers through targeted and performance-driven campaigns. We’re excited to help scale their monetization across multiple platforms.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mission Media AI to grow the value of our business and support our ongoing focus on rapid expansion,” said Bill Adee, Chief Executive Officer at VSiN. “Mission’s forward-thinking approach and expertise in media sales, especially on the digital side, will allow us to continue delivering industry’s most credible, actionable sports betting content while expanding our advertising portfolio and total audience reach.”

The partnership marks another milestone in Mission Media AI’s commitment to driving revenue for creators, networks, and publishers through seamless cross-platform distribution and innovative ad tech solutions.

About Mission Media AI

Mission Media AI drives influences through independent voices. We leverage the power of cross platform media to reach consumers and achieve meaningful marketing results for advertisers. Using our exclusive influencer marketplace, as well as a portfolio of podcasts, streaming audio, CTV and digital media channels, we enable brands to tell their stories directly into the hearts and minds of prospective customers. Additionally, we help independent creators monetize their suite of assets across all distribution end points maximizing the value of every audience touch point. Leveraging powerful AI tools, our large language model drives contextual relevance at meaningful consumer touch points so brands and creators can properly align creative marketing messages at the ideal moment in the consumer journey.

Founded by seasoned executives in the media, audio, podcasting space, Mission Media AI launched in 2025 and has already executed over a billion ad impressions and generated millions of dollars in earnings for our creators.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms.

Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM (158), Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and the VSiN Watch app .

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

