Bitget Wallet Integrates Plasma Network to Expand Stablecoin Payment Access

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has become the first crypto wallet to integrate direct access to Plasma, a new Layer 1 blockchain network designed to support stablecoin-based transactions. The integration allows users to connect to the Plasma testnet directly within the wallet app, enabling early access to its low-cost, high-speed transaction environment aimed at simplifying stablecoin payments on blockchain networks.

Bitget Wallet will launch free XPL test token claims through its in-app Tesnet Faucet Center, allowing users to explore the Plasma network and interact with its decentralized applications. XPL is the native token used on the Plasma network to facilitate transactions and pay for priority processing. As part of its testnet phase, XPL is distributed to users to simulate real transactions and encourage ecosystem exploration. Bitget Wallet will also collaborate with Plasma ecosystem partners to introduce user incentive campaigns, designed to drive wider adoption during the network's development phase.

"Our integration with Plasma opens up a new blockchain ecosystem focused on stablecoins," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Through free token distribution and upcoming incentives, we're helping more users discover and explore blockchain innovations that make digital dollar payments easier and more accessible."

Plasma is a Layer 1 blockchain developed specifically for stablecoin applications such as USDT payments. Plasma offers fee-free transactions and the flexibility to use USDT and BTC for network fees, combined with Ethereum-compatible infrastructure. Backed by investors including Tether, the network is positioned as potential core infrastructure for future stablecoin payments globally.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb0c996-4152-4ebc-9958-d0541baad1a6