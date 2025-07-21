Parsons Corporation Launches BlueFly™

CHANTILLY, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), a leader in technology-driven solutions, is proud to announce the development of BlueFly™, an innovative search and rescue sensor that enhances the capabilities of emergency response teams. Designed with state-of-the-art technology and affordability in mind, BlueFly™ aims to revolutionize how agencies conduct search and rescue missions in challenging and remote environments.

Developed by QRC®, a Parsons Company, the BlueFly™ platform leverages the latest advancements in Bluetooth low-energy detection to provide real-time situational awareness support for drone operator first responders. This comprehensive solution accelerates search operations and dramatically improves the probability of survival and outcomes.

“BlueFly™ exemplifies Parsons’ commitment to empowering our first responders with the best tools available,” said QRC® Vice President and General Manager Kate Jones. “In high-stakes situations, every second counts. BlueFly™ is engineered to detect Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi signals from common wearable electronics, such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, and medical monitoring devices like glucose monitors—allowing responders to rapidly locate missing individuals.”

Weighing less than a pound and packing a detection range of up to 200 meters, BlueFly™ is designed to be drone-agnostic. Key features include enhanced data collection and analysis, large-area monitoring, and real-time data delivery to command centers.

For more information about BlueFly™ and to see how it can enhance your search and rescue operations, visit: www.parsons.com/products/bluefly/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

