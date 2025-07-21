Mobilicom Secures $1.4 Million in Orders from a Leading U.S. Drone Manufacturer—Customer Shifting into Mass Production to Meet U.S. Department of Defense Demand

Accelerating order quantities from Tier-1 customer, with further mass production orders expected from potential Programs of Record with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Mobilicom’s growth momentum is further driven by recent Executive Order from President Trump and statements from the DoD that advance adoption of drones for military and civilian applications

Palo Alto, California, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has received approximately $1.4 million in orders from a current customer, one of the largest manufacturers of small-sized drones in the U.S. The customer, a Tier-1 manufacturer with over $5 billion in annual sales, has integrated SkyHopper PRO as an essential component into drones sold to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

“We believe that these latest $1.4 million in orders, from one of our biggest customers, mark the beginnings of an inflection point for our company as we successfully move toward substantially larger production scale shipments. This customer’s drones, which have integrated our SkyHopper PRO, are currently under consideration for several Programs of Record with the DoD. As these Programs of Record come through, we anticipate recurring orders of increasing magnitude,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder, Oren Elkayam.

“Earlier this year, we were added to the DoD’s prestigious shortlist of Blue UAS-certified vendors, and we have since had an uptick in interest from major U.S. defense contractors, which we believe will result in more design wins for our systems. Adding further momentum, the Executive Order, Unleashing American Drone Dominance, signed by President Trump last month is expected to significantly accelerate demand for drone technologies. We believe Mobilicom is very well positioned to capture a meaningful portion of the rapidly advancing U.S. market, as evidenced by our most recent orders from a Tier-1 defense contractor,” Elkayam added.

SkyHopper PRO is a Secured Cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) with enhanced combat-proven performance, including in harsh environments. It offers what the Company believes to be the best performance-to-SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) in the market. In 2025, following rigorous testing by the DoD, the SkyHopper PRO was selected and certified by the DoD Blue UAS Framework which provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to UAS manufacturers. SkyHopper PRO complies with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and trusted cyber U.S. regulations.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

