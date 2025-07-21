Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes Lab-to-Field Transition for Three New Spider Silk Production Strains

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces the successful completion of the first rearing cycles for its three newest recombinant spider silk production strains. These newly developed strains were transitioned from the Company's R&D program into field production earlier this quarter and have now completed their first rearing cycle, delivering strong performance across key production metrics.

This successful lab-to-field transition marks a critical milestone in the Company's strategy to rapidly deploy advanced spider silk genetics into its operational model. All three new strains demonstrated excellent vitality and a strong alignment with large-scale production targets. These initial results validate the Company's development pipeline and underscore the scalability of its enhanced fiber engineering platform.

"This achievement demonstrates not only the power of our new transgenic lines but also the speed with which Kraig Labs can move innovations from concept to production," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "With these new strains already in cocoon, we are now focused on rapidly expanding egg inventories through July and preparing for a second rearing cycle starting in early August."

The three strains now entering the cocoon stage represent the latest step in the Company's broader production roadmap. Kraig Labs is aggressively ramping up its egg multiplication efforts, which will supply the next generation of production cycles and integrate these powerful new lines into the Company's commercial operations. The successful launch of these strains provides strong proof of concept for future generations of even more advanced transgenic silks, currently under development.

"These early results are a powerful signal of what's ahead," Rice continued. "As we continue to build the world's first cost-effective and scalable spider silk production platform, this milestone sets the stage for deploying our most advanced technologies into the field with speed and confidence."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

