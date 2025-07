Domestic Metals Begins Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB marketplace, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., as of the opening of markets today. Domestic was previously trading on the OTCID marketplace and will retain its trading symbol of DMCUF on the OTCQB. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DMCU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 03E.

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Domestic can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Domestic Metals, stated: “The Company believes that with the current needs in the United States for critical minerals and in particular the shortage of domestic internal production of copper coupled with new tariffs on copper imports, it is an opportune time for Domestic to enhance the Company’s exposure to the vast USA investor base, which this up-listing provides. Mr. Varas further stated that: ‎‎“The State of Montana is an excellent mining jurisdiction to explore for copper and the Smart Creek Project has key attractive exploration characteristics, including, a large copper and gold endowed footprint, alluring previous drilling data, including an intercept of 109 meters of 0.75% copper, which support the Project’s potential to host a major bulk mineable orebody that warrants commensurate exploration investment.”

Domestic’s technical team is launching a Geological Mapping program and follow up geophysical surveys in preparation for a third quarter drilling campaign to test multiple copper porphyry and CRD targets.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Follow us on:

X: https://x.com/domestic_metals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/domesticmetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/domestic-metals-corp/

Instagram: @domesticmetals

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

(604) 831-9306

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Patricio Varas, Phone: 604-831-9306 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885.

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s continued stock exchange listings and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.