Lifeist Wellness Expands Mikra’s Mind-First Product Portfolio with Three New Performance-Focused Formulations

New products reflect Mikra’s commitment to recently unveiled Mind-First Movement prioritizing mindset as the primary driver of peak performance

Mikra partners with leading nutritional supplement brand Designs for Health to introduce new product formulations

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0), a health-tech wellness company curating and building innovation at the forefront of consumer health, announces the availability of three new Mikra performance-focused daily essentials on wearemikra.com. The new products — Magnesium Bis-Glycinate, Coenzymated B Complex, and Omega-3 with EPA & DHA — are foundational daily formulas designed to support core systems that contribute to cognitive performance and mental resilience. Each product is manufactured in partnership with Designs for Health, a leading provider of premium-grade, practitioner-trusted supplements known for their precision and purity.

“Offering a complete system of mind-first tools is key to our fundamental shift toward mental performance as the essential foundation of high performance,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. “Mikra’s Mind-First Movement is about pairing clinical precision with real-world performance. This approach prioritizes focus, cognitive endurance, and complete recovery as primary drivers of peak performance for athletic and for everyday life.”

“We are delighted to partner with Designs for Health, which has decades of formulation expertise and rigorous quality standards,” Judge added. “This collaboration with Designs for Health has made it possible to bring premium, research-based cognitive support into everyday formulations that match the integrity of our more targeted cognitive solutions.”

The new Mikra formulations support key body systems that play vital roles in helping to unlock higher cognitive performance:

Magnesium Bis-Glycinate is a highly absorbable and bioavailable form of magnesium that helps ease physical tension and supports the body’s shift into a restorative, parasympathetic state. By calming the nervous system, it plays a critical role in post-exertion recovery — supporting not only muscle relaxation but the mental clarity and emotional balance needed for cognitive performance.

Coenzymated B Complex delivers B vitamins in their active methylated, bioavailable forms to help the body efficiently produce energy, regulate the stress response, and support nervous system resilience. These essential nutrients play a key role in cognitive stamina, mood balance, and mental recovery — especially under daily physical and psychological demands.

Omega-3 with EPA & DHA provides a high concentration of essential fatty acids that nourish brain cell membranes, support mood regulation, and optimize communication between neurons. By reducing neuroinflammation and supporting structural brain health, omega-3s are foundational for cognitive clarity, emotional steadiness, and long-term brain performance.



The new products complement Mikra’s mind-first supplements each designed to support the connection between mental and physical performance: CLARITY for preparing the mind for the demands ahead, HYDRATE to fuel focus during performance, and CALM to support recovery and nervous system repair afterward. Lifeist plans to unveil a reformulation of its flagship CellF later this summer.

About Designs for Health

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

About Mikra

Mikra is a performance-focused supplement brand built around a simple idea: the mind leads, and the body follows. Through targeted, science-backed formulations, Mikra is creating a new standard for what it means to support total human performance — starting with cognitive and emotional resilience.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifeist is a health-tech wellness company that believes in building performance from within. Through its innovative portfolio of consumer brands — including Mikra — Lifeist is creating a new standard in mental and physical optimization. Learn more at: www.lifeist.com | www.wearemikra.com

