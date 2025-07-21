Dragonfly Energy Announces Exchange of Remaining Outstanding Shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced that it has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the holder of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), eliminating all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock and associated common stock issuance obligations.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dragonfly Energy will issue 2,100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, in exchange for the surrender of all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The transaction satisfies in full the Company’s obligations under the Series A Preferred Stock and related agreements.

“This settlement completes the resolution of the remaining outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer. “By eliminating the risks related to the number of conversion shares and dividend obligations associated with the Series A Preferred Stock, we believe we have successfully improved our capital structure and have enhanced our financial flexibility, while removing potential future dilution concerns. We believe this strategic move will position us to better focus our resources on driving growth and achieving profitability.”

The shares of common stock are being sold and issued without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company's common stock, nor shall there be an offer, solicitation or sale of the Company's common stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2025, results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the exchange of the Company’s common stock for the outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, improved recovery in the Company’s core markets, including the RV market; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the Company’s ability to penetrate the heavy-duty trucking and other new markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully utilize its patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process and optimize solid state cells as well as to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of its licensing arrangement with Stryten Energy LLC; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and public warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

