Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to 200 Bitcoin, announces accelerated GENIUS Act plans.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that on July 18, 2025 it purchased 20 Bitcoin, increasing its Bitcoin Treasury to 200 Bitcoin, at an average price of $106,812 per bitcoin. The Company has achieved 186% BTC Yield since May 22, 2025.

The Company’s purchase is keeping with its stated goal of building a Bitcoin Treasury of 1,000 Bitcoin before the end of 2025 and 10,000 Bitcoin within 24 months.

The Company is also announcing today accelerated plans for its Genius Academy “Learn and Earn” model following the GENIUS Act being passed into law on July 18, 2025. The GENIUS Act creates a regulatory framework for stablecoins, making currency pegged cryptocurrency safe and accessible for daily transactions.

The GENIUS Act provides a regulatory framework that authorizes Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers (“PPSIs”) to issue stablecoins, where both banks and nonbanks can apply to be PPSIs that follow the regulations related to custody, disclosure and anti-money laundering as defined in the Act.

The GENIUS Act also provides a framework that authorizes Digital Asset Service Providers (“DASP”) to transfer and provide custodial services for digital assets (including but not limited to stablecoins). These can also be banks or nonbanks.

Genius Group will be applying via the GENIUS Act to be both a nonbank PPSI and nonbank DASP, via our holding company or via a wholly owned subsidiary (subject to the Act taking effect on the earlier of 18 months from the date of enactment and 120 days after the issuance of final regulations which are to be issued within one year of the date of the enactment of the Act), enabling the Company to accelerate its Genius Academy “Learn and Earn” model in the following ways:

Genius students currently earn GEMs (Genius Education Merits”) for each learning step they take. One GEM is equivalent to one Satoshi (a Bitcoin-based unit of measure where there are 100 million Satoshis in one Bitcoin). GEMs currently operate similar to airmiles, where they can only be earned and redeemed on the Genius Academy platform. As such, they are credits, not crypto, and cannot be exchanged for cash or Bitcoin. GEMs are stored in each students’ Genius Wallet. Once the Company is an authorized PPSI, the Company can extend the use of Genius Wallets to include the ability to issue to students its own Genius stablecoin as a digital currency which can be stored and transacted for courses and mentoring on the platform.



Genius educators, mentors and partners around the world are currently paid via the traditional banking system with the cost of transfer fees and currency exchange rates. Once the Company is an authorized PPSI, Partners can earn and be paid in stablecoin directly to their Genius wallets in real time, and mentors can be paid by students directly from their Genius wallets, dramatically reducing both the cost and time taken for each transaction.



The Company is currently working towards the issuance of courses and certifications on the blockchain. Once the Company is an authorized DASP, its courses and certifications will be recognized and regulated digital assets with associated blockchain-based Intellectual Property (IP) rights to ensure educators, mentors and partners continue to be rewarded for their work and enabling students to demonstrate verifiable proof of their certifications.



The Company plans to extend student offerings from digital courses to in-person accelerators and retreats via Genius Resorts, and to all community costs from food and drink to entertainment, transportation and accommodation via its Genius City model, with GEMs earned through lifelong learning products and programs being redeemed for discounts across all living costs. Once the Company is an authorized DASP and PPSI, it can extend its Genius Wallet to include the use of its Genius stablecoin across its ecosystem of learning communities, such that a student using its system to live, learn and earn globally without the need of a separate bank account or credit card to transact with.



As a Bitcoin Treasury Company, in the future Genius Group also plans to incorporate Bitcoin payments and transfers via its Genius Wallet. On all its plans, the Company will ensure it remains compliant with all US law, Singapore law and all rules of the regulators we are subject to, including the Securities Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and regulators to be charged with implementing the Act, including, but not limited to, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “Our vision has always been that students should earn as they learn, accumulating student credit instead of student debt. The educators, entrepreneurs, leaders and students in our community all want this, and now – with the passing of the GENIUS Act – we are excited to be able to accelerate our plans towards this.”

“We are looking forward to a future where people can earn as they learn, creating entrepreneurial ventures and investment portfolios where the money works for them. Genius has already been providing digital education for our students towards this future, and as a result of the GENIUS Act we will soon be able to provide the digital money and wallets to deliver on our promise – for each student not to have to wake up daily to their days’ work, but to wake up daily to their life’s work, harnessing the ABCs of the Future: AI, Bitcoin and Community.”

Readers can find access to references and additional information on the legal frameworks and developments related to the GENIUS Act at various links on the internet. For instance, the White House has issued a fact sheet at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/07/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-signs-genius-act-into-law/.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts



For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai