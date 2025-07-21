Colabor Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the first quarter ended June 14, 2025, after market close on Thursday, July 24, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 34320 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-800-990-4777 International and local dial-in: 1-289-819-1299 or 1-514-400-3794



You can also use the following quick link: https://emportal.ink/4l7iHyQ. This new connection link will allow each participant to connect to the conference call by clicking on the URL link and easily enter their name and phone number.

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and enter the code 34320#. The recording will be available until August 1st, 2025.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: