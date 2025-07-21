Bitget Wallet Report Reveals Gaming and Travel Are Top Crypto Payment Interests

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has released its third Onchain Report — Crypto Payment Use Cases —providing a detailed look into how global users want to spend their digital assets. Based on a survey of 4,599 crypto wallet users conducted in early 2025, the report highlights that gaming (36%), daily purchases (35%), and travel bookings (35%) are the top categories where users express the strongest interest in paying with crypto. The results point to a demand for practical, day-to-day applications of digital assets in both online and offline environments.

The report captures preferences across generational cohorts. Gen Z (aged 18–29) shows strong interest in social and entertainment-driven use cases, including gaming and gifting. Millennials (30–44) express more diversified use across travel, subscriptions, and digital goods. Gen X (45+) favors high-value or essential categories such as travel (40%), digital products, and real estate. This distribution reflects the need for flexible and secure crypto payment experiences tailored to different life stages and priorities.

Regional analysis reveals varied motivations shaped by infrastructure and local behavior. Southeast Asia ranks highest for gaming (41%) and gifting, reflecting a young, mobile-first population and strong adoption of digital wallets and play-to-earn models. In East Asia, daily purchases and digital product spending both reached 41%—the highest globally—supported by robust QR payment systems and e-commerce integration. Africa stands out for education-related payments (38%), a reflection of crypto's role in improving access to cross-border services in underbanked environments. Latin America leads in digital product purchases (38%) and online shopping (35%), pointing to crypto's utility in inflation-prone markets. Meanwhile, the Middle East shows distinct demand for luxury and lifestyle-related purchases, with 31% interested in buying high-end goods and 29% in cars with crypto.

"Crypto payments are no longer a fringe behavior — they're becoming embedded in how people transact across regions and age groups," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "What users are asking for is reliability, compatibility, and control. Whether it's a QR code at checkout or a stablecoin-powered purchase online, the expectation is that spending crypto should feel as seamless as spending cash. The challenge for wallets is to meet that expectation without compromising the principles of self-custody."

Bitget Wallet is expanding its PayFi infrastructure to meet this demand, most recently with the rollout of a crypto-linked card powered by Mastercard, enabling users to spend digital assets at over 150 million merchants worldwide. The non-custodial wallet also supports QR-based payments across blockchain-native systems such as Solana Pay and national QR standards in select markets, allowing users to pay in crypto while merchants receive fiat. Through its in-app Shop section, users can directly purchase lifestyle goods, mobile top-ups, game credits, digital subscriptions and book flight tickets and hotels using stablecoins like USDT or USDC.

