Gait Biometrics Market Size to Hit USD 3.41 Billion by 2032, at 13.38% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Gait Biometrics Market S ize was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2025-2032.”

AI-Driven Gait Biometrics Gaining Momentum Across Security and Healthcare Sectors

Some of the factors driving the gait biometrics market globally are the growing need for non-intrusive, contactless identification technology. Gait biometrics, which uses walking patterns unique to individuals, offers another form of security when facial or fingerprint recognition may not be possible or desirable. Several developments in the AI, machine learning, and computer vision have improved its scalability and accuracy, which has led to the use of making it a commonality in surveillance, healthcare, elder care, and sports analytics. Its importance in the context of public safety and border security was further highlighted by China as well as Europe and its newly proposed PopEye project amounting to €3.2 million. According to the report, changing market dynamics, such as an increased demand for security improvement, a shift in regulatory focus, and the adoption of technologies with privacy-preserving properties, are expected to contribute to the market in the U.S., where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% through 2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Gait Biometrics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.25 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.38% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Application (Healthcare, Sports and Fitness, Security and Surveillance, Research, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Sports Academies, Security Agencies, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The hardware segment accounted for a 44% share of the Gait Biometrics Market in 2024, owing to the increasing implementation of advanced sensors and cameras that improve the accuracy of motion data.

Driven by AI algorithms, real-time processing, cloud, and easy-to-use analytic platforms reimagining gait recognition across industries, the software segment of the gait recognition market is projected to be the fastest growing, earning a robust CAGR of 15.53% through 2032.

By Application

Gait Biometrics Market size of the Security & Surveillance segment was an estimated 59% of the entire Gait Biometrics Market in 2024 due to its booming adoption in terms of public safety and crime detection and prevention. As Unearthed and others have noted in the past, governments and private entities are pouring resources into the development of new technology that can identify people, often from far away and without contact which is ideal for crowded spaces or environments where spreading a contagion is a concern. Its ability to perform without subject cooperation has led gait biometrics to a crucial component in ensuring security infrastructure, and hence constantly attracts lots of innovation and funding in the field.

By End User

The Security Agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the Gait Biometrics Market, which was roughly 44% in 2024, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.02% from 2025 to 2032. It is attributed to the increasing instances of crime and public demand for increased safety. The high uptake of cloud-enabled biometric systems coupled with non-invasive authentication methods in the government and private security sectors, especially in developed parts of the world, will also drive the market. The transition towards smart identification and authentication techniques is expected to propel the adoption advanced gait recognition techniques, bolstered by initiatives to enhance surveillance and threat detecting capabilities globally.

Global Gait Biometrics Market Sees Regional Surge with North America Leading and Asia-Pacific Accelerating

North America dominated the Gait Biometrics market with a revenue share of 44% in 2024, driven by high investments in security infrastructure and technology, growing biometric projects sponsored by governments, and increased adoption of contactless verification systems. U.S. is the fastest growing market driven by technology innovation and federal government investment in the biometric arena.

During 2025–2032, Asia-Pacific will have the fastest CAGR of 15.15%, due to increasing adoption in surveillance, healthcare, and sports, along with growing public and private investments.

Europe is also proving to be a major power bolstered by stiff data privacy regulations, AI progress, and increasing use in law enforcement and frontier systems.

LATAM and MEA are growing steadily, owing to rising security threats, favorable government regulations, and strategic collaboration between tech giants, and enterprises.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2024, NEC Launches Motion-Based Biometric System for High-Traffic Authentication NEC unveils a new face and gait-based biometric system capable of authenticating 100 people per minute in motion, reducing congestion at busy venues without physical gates.

