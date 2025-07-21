Sharecare introduces Condition Masterclass to support patient education and health literacy for chronic disease management

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced a new patient education destination that empowers people to better understand health conditions and take meaningful action towards improved health and well-being: Condition Masterclass.

Designed to support patients and their loved ones through complex care journeys, Sharecare’s newest innovative health education solution simplifies key condition information into four dynamic lessons they can complete at their own pace. Featuring videos, articles, infographics, and interactive quizzes, all of which are curated by a medical professional and thoroughly vetted, Condition Masterclass teaches patients how to live with their condition by recognizing early signs and symptoms, while effectively managing their medications, mental health, nutrition, and exercise. This comprehensive content destination compiles all the resources people need to take more control, including preparing for doctor visits and building a care team, as well as lifestyle guidance to help them confidently navigate their care at home, as well as in other environments like travel or social events.

“Through Condition Masterclass, patients gain the tools and self-assurance they need to better manage their condition without feeling overwhelmed by providing actionable health information across multiple lessons they can complete at their own pace and in a variety of engaging content formats,” said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer at Sharecare. “By incorporating Sharecare’s immersive and trusted patient education tools into their campaigns, life sciences brands can meet consumers where they are, while reinforcing treatment confidence and long-term engagement.”

Condition Masterclass is inspired by the success of Chronic Disease Self-Management Programs (CDSMP), which, according to a study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have been found to help patients achieve significantly higher self-efficacy levels in managing their conditions and a greater tendency to adopt healthy behaviors.1 Additionally, these programs have been shown to generate positive health outcomes, including a 12% improvement in medication compliance, 21% improvement in depression, enhanced quality of life, and better patient-provider communication.2

In recent years, Sharecare’s innovative solutions generated between 2- and 3-times better audience quality than data partners, and an average of 83% NPS lift in primary care and 990% in specialty care (new prescriptions starts). Additionally, people who engage with Sharecare’s programs are 63% more likely to have a related conversation with a doctor.3 Distinguished by a history of strong industry performance, Sharecare’s innovative content, solutions, and subject matter expertise have been recognized with nearly 200 awards in the last three years.

To learn more and request a demo of Sharecare’s expansive suite of interactive solutions for life sciences brands, including Condition Masterclass, please email LifeSciences@sharecare.com.

1 National Library of Medicine: PubMed Central: The Effectiveness of the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program in Improving Patients’ Self-Efficacy and Health-Related Behaviors: A Quasi-Experimental Study, 2024

2 National Council on Aging (NCOA): National Study of the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program: A Brief Overview, 2023

3 The Trade Desk; *Sharecare internal analytics; Independent third-party analysis from Crossix, IQVIA, and Symphony Health; 400 campaigns used to measure our performance; past 7 years