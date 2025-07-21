Online Presentation: Altucher Spotlights Elon Musk’s Next Big Leap as Countdown to August 13 Begins

Austin, TX, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Could Elon Musk’s next public move signal the start of a new era in American infrastructure? According to entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher, the signs are all there—if you know where to look.

In a newly published prediction , Altucher makes the case that Starlink—Musk’s space-based internet network—may soon take center stage in a dramatic transformation of how the world connects, communicates, and competes.

From Quiet Build to Public Breakthrough

For years, Starlink has been building quietly, with thousands of satellites launched and regulatory groundwork laid across dozens of countries. But Altucher believes we’re now approaching a public moment that could change everything.

The Date That Could Define the Decade

Altucher emphasizes August 13, 2025, as a key turning point .



“This is the moment Elon’s been quietly preparing for—building toward it piece by piece over nearly two decades,” he writes. And with little fanfare, Altucher adds, “After this date, the window could slam shut—and you may never have this same chance again”.

The Race for Space-Based Sovereignty

Altucher frames Starlink not just as a product—but as a potential geopolitical force. He argues that Starlink’s independence from legacy infrastructure could make it the most powerful communications tool on Earth.

In an increasingly unstable world, Altucher believes that matters now more than ever.

Why the Public Isn’t Prepared

Altucher believes this is a moment most people will miss—not because it’s hidden, but because it’s too big to see clearly.

“You don’t need to be an expert in satellites or data to understand what’s happening here,” he writes. “You just need to connect the dots before the rest of the world does”.

He calls this shift “a rare convergence of timing, technology, and transformation” .

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and podcast host. He has launched more than 20 companies across technology, finance, and digital media. His books—including Choose Yourself and Skip the Line—have sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Altucher’s commentary has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and TechCrunch, and he has been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, and other major outlets. Through his daily insights, Altucher continues to help readers understand the forces shaping our future.