Creatd’s Flyte Introduces Jet Card Membership Program, Featuring Cryptocurrency Payment Option

Flyte Jet Card launches as a premium loyalty program offering guaranteed jet access, fixed hourly rates, and no hidden fees across a curated fleet of private aircraft.

Program introduces Bitcoin as a payment option, reflecting Flyte’s commitment to financial flexibility and innovation.

Launch supports Creatd, Inc.’s broader strategy to expand digital asset infrastructure among its portfolio.



NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today announced that its aviation subsidiary, Flyte, Inc ., has officially launched the Flyte Jet Card , a premium members loyalty program. The program is designed to provide frequent flyers with a streamlined, predictable, and elevated private aviation experience.

The Flyte Jet Card gives members access to a curated fleet of luxury aircraft, with benefits including guaranteed aircraft availability, fixed hourly pricing, and complementary services. Membership is structured to meet the needs of high-frequency travelers seeking consistency, simplicity, and premium service.

In line with Flyte’s customer-centric approach, the program will also accept Bitcoin as a payment method, providing clients with additional flexibility. This feature places Flyte as one of the only private aviation providers that accept cryptocurrency, and supports Creatd’s broader strategy to build a long-term Bitcoin treasury position.

“The launch of the Flyte Jet Card represents the next evolution in our aviation business,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc. “This program is designed for clients who demand reliability, efficiency, and luxury. By accepting Bitcoin, we’re giving our members another layer of choice while aligning with the way high-net-worth individuals are managing their assets today.”

“As we continue building infrastructure across our portfolio, we are prioritizing services that match the pace and preferences of today’s most discerning travelers,” Frommer added. “Flyte sits at the intersection of convenience, technology, and financial innovation.”

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, aviation, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio.

About Flyte, Inc.

Flyte is an air mobility company redefining private air travel through AI-powered infrastructure and user-centered design. Flyte operates Flyte Hops, a regional air taxi service, as well as Flyte Luxe, a premium global charter service.