Foresight Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $2.99 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an 8% decrease compared to the $3.27 million reported for the second quarter of 2024, and a 307% increase compared to the $734 thousand reported for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the second quarter was $0.82 compared to $0.94 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.20 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The second quarter of 2025 results include $1.56 million of charter consolidation expenses, which were partially offset by nonrecurring revenue of $1.20 million related to a debit card branding agreement. The second quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 7.60% and Return on Average Assets of 0.75%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 45% to $3.72 million compared to $6.77 million for the first half of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.33 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other investments and $1.88 million of charter consolidation expenses. Diluted Earnings per share for the first six months of 2025 was $1.03 compared to $1.94 for the half of 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated, “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, and the conversions of operating systems to a single platform is on track to be completed in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The charter consolidation is expected to provide significant savings via the elimination of duplicative expenses and efficiencies gained by operating under one banking platform. These efficiencies combined with more consistent credit administration practices gained through the charter consolidation will improve credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $588 thousand, or 5%, to $12.95 million as compared to $12.36 million for the second quarter of 2024; and increased by $685 thousand, or 6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.40% compared to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2024; and 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $740 thousand, or 3%, to $25.21 million compared to $24.47 million in the first six months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.29% for the first six months of 2025.

Total loans increased by $29.27 million during the quarter to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025 compared to $1.10 billion as of March 31, 2025; and increased $8.3 million as compared to total loans as of June 30, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $8.8 million during the second quarter to $1.38 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $11.5 million as compared to total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased by $100 thousand to $238 thousand as compared to $138 thousand in the second quarter of the prior year; and decreased by $1.06 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025 loan net charge-offs totaled $2.93 million. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.54 million, a $1.33 million increase over the provision expense for the first half of 2024.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of June 30, 2025 were $28.29 million compared to $29.71 million the previous quarter, and $21.40 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets equaled 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.34% as of June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.35 million to $3.0 million compared to $1.66 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million to $4.95 million compared to $3.33 million the first half of 2024. This increase includes the $1.2 million non-recurring revenue received under the debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $11.95 million, a $2.31 million increase over $9.64 million in the second quarter of 2024; and a $234 thousand decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the second quarter of 2024 includes $1.56 million in charter consolidation expenses, including $57 thousand in salary and benefits, $143 thousand in outside services and $1.36 million in other expenses, which is primarily related to data system conversions.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $5.34 million to $24.13 million compared to $18.79 million the first half of 2024. This increase in noninterest expense includes $1.88 million in charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.78 and $2.82 to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $41.55 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.43 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $51.36 as of June 30, 2024.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is listed on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Peter Morrison Todd James Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (815) 847-7500 (815) 847-7500





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Assets 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 28,002 $ 16,905 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 13,025 45,357 Federal funds sold 787 1,738 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,814 64,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,259 4,434 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 361,146 369,945 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,446 7,592 Loans held for sale 480 852 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,116,498 1,100,657 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 703 - Premises and equipment, net 16,889 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,646 24,459 Other assets 37,870 40,892 Total assets $ 1,611,014 $ 1,633,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 247,002 $ 249,076 Interest-bearing 1,136,961 1,151,627 Total deposits 1,383,963 1,400,703 Federal funds purchased - 5,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,466 15,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 39,889 40,911 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,737 17,386 Total liabilities 1,451,055 1,479,821 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 1,062 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,704 16,482 Retained earnings 187,237 184,961 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 ) (16,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,031 ) (33,097 ) Total stockholders' equity 159,959 153,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,611,014 $ 1,633,219





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 34,657 $ 34,092 Debt securities: Taxable 4,059 3,578 Tax-exempt 802 831 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 933 1,099 Federal funds sold 8 69 Total interest income 40,459 39,669 Interest expense: Deposits 14,464 14,329 Federal funds purchased 2 28 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 111 218 FHLB and other borrowings 669 621 Total interest expense 15,246 15,196 Net interest income 25,213 24,473 Provision for credit losses 1,536 202 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 23,677 24,271 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 893 684 Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0 -111 Gain on sale of loans, net 163 287 Loan servicing fees, net 535 155 Bank owned life insurance 334 379 ATM / interchange fees 1,049 1,057 Other 1,971 882 Total noninterest income 4,945 3,333 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,610 11,985 Occupancy expense of premises, net 1,398 1,225 Outside services 1,088 765 Data processing 1,936 1,432 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 0 6 Other 7,096 3,372 Total noninterest expenses 24,128 18,785 Income before income taxes 4,494 8,819 Income tax expense 772 2,045 Net income $ 3,722 $ 6,774 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 1.94







Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 17,739 $ 16,918 $ 17,249 $ 17,943 $ 17,394 Interest on investment securities 2,394 2,467 2,269 2,183 2,236 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 285 656 818 573 625 Total interest income 20,418 20,041 20,336 20,699 20,255 Interest expense: Deposits 7,099 7,365 7,641 7,885 7,448 Federal funds purchased - 5 7 29 8 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 39 72 132 134 103 FHLB and other borrowings 331 335 328 365 335 Total interest expense 7,469 7,777 8,108 8,413 7,894 Net interest income 12,949 12,264 12,228 12,286 12,361 Provision for credit losses 238 1,298 665 185 138 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,711 10,966 11,563 12,101 12,223 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 551 342 371 366 342 Net securities gains (losses) - - - - - Gain on sale of loans, net 26 137 182 303 183 Loan servicing fees, net 226 309 192 (98 ) 86 Bank owned life insurance 177 157 160 571 163 ATM / debit card revenue 555 494 539 547 550 Other 1,468 503 429 298 334 Total noninterest income 3,003 1,942 1,873 1,987 1,658 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,408 6,202 6,383 6,302 6,230 Occupancy expense of premises, net 796 602 587 592 587 Outside services 422 666 435 411 391 Data processing 1,205 731 968 788 716 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net - - - 6 6 Other 3,116 3,980 1,878 1,759 1,709 Total noninterest expenses 11,947 12,181 10,251 9,858 9,639 Income before income taxes 3,767 727 3,185 4,230 4,240 Income tax expense 779 (7 ) 692 833 975 Net income $ 2,988 $ 734 $ 2,493 $ 3,397 $ 3,265





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,002 $ 19,996 $ 16,905 $ 30,162 $ 21,290 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 13,025 46,118 45,357 20,040 11,196 Federal funds sold 787 452 1,738 2,183 3,433 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,814 66,566 64,000 52,385 35,919 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,259 2,466 4,434 5,169 4,983 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 361,146 380,667 369,945 368,386 359,762 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263 3,263 3,263 3,616 3,609 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,446 5,671 7,592 6,738 6,215 Loans held for sale 480 573 852 794 480 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,116,498 1,084,761 1,100,657 1,102,342 1,107,199 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 703 - - - 68 Premises and equipment, net 16,889 16,978 17,125 17,125 17,234 Bank owned life insurance 24,646 24,615 24,459 24,300 24,653 Other assets 37,870 40,519 40,892 39,350 39,550 Total assets $ 1,611,014 $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205 $ 1,599,672 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 247,002 $ 250,709 $ 249,076 $ 237,685 $ 244,414 Interest-bearing 1,136,961 1,142,009 1,151,627 1,138,578 1,128,081 Total deposits 1,383,963 1,392,718 1,400,703 1,376,263 1,372,495 Federal funds purchased - 55 5,804 4,764 6,053 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,466 21,095 15,017 23,381 21,930 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 39,889 37,810 40,911 39,174 39,293 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,737 16,670 17,386 16,970 16,674 Total liabilities 1,451,055 1,468,348 1,479,821 1,460,552 1,456,445 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 1,062 1,060 1,060 1,060 1,022 Additional paid-in capital 16,704 16,482 16,482 16,445 11,660 Retained earnings 187,237 184,972 184,961 183,118 180,346 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,031 ) (28,775 ) (33,097 ) (24,963 ) (33,793 ) Total stockholders' equity 159,959 157,731 153,398 159,653 143,227 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,611,014 $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205 $ 1,599,672





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.20 $ 0.69 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per common share 0.82 0.20 0.69 0.97 0.94 Dividends per common share 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share 44.41 43.84 42.63 44.38 41.59 Tangible book value per common share 44.37 43.80 42.59 44.34 41.55 Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 52.43 51.80 51.79 51.28 51.36 End of period shares outstanding 3,606,087 3,598,042 3,598,042 3,597,418 3,443,937 Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,137 3,598,042 3,597,478 3,494,270 3,450,527 Return on average assets 0.75% 0.21% 0.58% 0.82% 0.82% Return on average equity 7.60% 2.18% 6.08% 8.83% 9.40% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.40% 3.25% 3.14% 3.21% 3.24% Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 73.61% 83.72% 72.58 68.97 68.13



