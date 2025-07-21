Foresight Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $2.99 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an 8% decrease compared to the $3.27 million reported for the second quarter of 2024, and a 307% increase compared to the $734 thousand reported for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the second quarter was $0.82 compared to $0.94 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.20 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The second quarter of 2025 results include $1.56 million of charter consolidation expenses, which were partially offset by nonrecurring revenue of $1.20 million related to a debit card branding agreement. The second quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 7.60% and Return on Average Assets of 0.75%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 45% to $3.72 million compared to $6.77 million for the first half of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.33 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other investments and $1.88 million of charter consolidation expenses. Diluted Earnings per share for the first six months of 2025 was $1.03 compared to $1.94 for the half of 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated, “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, and the conversions of operating systems to a single platform is on track to be completed in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The charter consolidation is expected to provide significant savings via the elimination of duplicative expenses and efficiencies gained by operating under one banking platform. These efficiencies combined with more consistent credit administration practices gained through the charter consolidation will improve credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”  

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $588 thousand, or 5%, to $12.95 million as compared to $12.36 million for the second quarter of 2024; and increased by $685 thousand, or 6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.40% compared to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2024; and 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $740 thousand, or 3%, to $25.21 million compared to $24.47 million in the first six months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.29% for the first six months of 2025.

Total loans increased by $29.27 million during the quarter to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025 compared to $1.10 billion as of March 31, 2025; and increased $8.3 million as compared to total loans as of June 30, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $8.8 million during the second quarter to $1.38 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $11.5 million as compared to total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased by $100 thousand to $238 thousand as compared to $138 thousand in the second quarter of the prior year; and decreased by $1.06 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025 loan net charge-offs totaled $2.93 million. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.54 million, a $1.33 million increase over the provision expense for the first half of 2024.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of June 30, 2025 were $28.29 million compared to $29.71 million the previous quarter, and $21.40 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets equaled 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.34% as of June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.35 million to $3.0 million compared to $1.66 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million to $4.95 million compared to $3.33 million the first half of 2024. This increase includes the $1.2 million non-recurring revenue received under the debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $11.95 million, a $2.31 million increase over $9.64 million in the second quarter of 2024; and a $234 thousand decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the second quarter of 2024 includes $1.56 million in charter consolidation expenses, including $57 thousand in salary and benefits, $143 thousand in outside services and $1.36 million in other expenses, which is primarily related to data system conversions.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $5.34 million to $24.13 million compared to $18.79 million the first half of 2024. This increase in noninterest expense includes $1.88 million in charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.78 and $2.82 to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $41.55 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.43 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $51.36 as of June 30, 2024.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)   
 June 30, December 31,
Assets 2025   2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$28,002  $16,905 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 13,025   45,357 
Federal funds sold 787   1,738 
Total cash and cash equivalents 41,814   64,000 
    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,259   4,434 
Debt securities:   
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 361,146   369,945 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,446   7,592 
Loans held for sale 480   852 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,116,498   1,100,657 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 703   - 
Premises and equipment, net 16,889   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,646   24,459 
Other assets 37,870   40,892 
Total assets$1,611,014  $1,633,219 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$247,002  $249,076 
Interest-bearing 1,136,961   1,151,627 
Total deposits 1,383,963   1,400,703 
Federal funds purchased -   5,804 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,466   15,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 39,889   40,911 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,737   17,386 
Total liabilities 1,451,055   1,479,821 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 1,062   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,704   16,482 
Retained earnings 187,237   184,961 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,031)  (33,097)
Total stockholders' equity 159,959   153,398 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,611,014  $1,633,219 
    


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Consolidated Statements of Income   
(Unaudited)   
    
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:   
Loans, including fees$34,657  $34,092 
Debt securities:   
Taxable 4,059   3,578 
Tax-exempt 802   831 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 933   1,099 
Federal funds sold 8   69 
Total interest income 40,459   39,669 
Interest expense:   
Deposits 14,464   14,329 
Federal funds purchased 2   28 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 111   218 
FHLB and other borrowings 669   621 
Total interest expense 15,246   15,196 
Net interest income 25,213   24,473 
Provision for credit losses 1,536   202 
Net interest and dividend income,   
after provision for credit losses 23,677   24,271 
    
Noninterest income:   
Customer service fees 893   684 
Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0   -111 
Gain on sale of loans, net 163   287 
Loan servicing fees, net 535   155 
Bank owned life insurance 334   379 
ATM / interchange fees 1,049   1,057 
Other 1,971   882 
Total noninterest income 4,945   3,333 
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 12,610   11,985 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 1,398   1,225 
Outside services 1,088   765 
Data processing 1,936   1,432 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 0   6 
Other 7,096   3,372 
Total noninterest expenses 24,128   18,785 
    
Income before income taxes 4,494   8,819 
Income tax expense 772   2,045 
    
Net income$3,722  $6,774 
    
Earnings per common share:   
Basic$1.03  $1.95 
Diluted$1.03  $1.94 



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)         
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans, including fees$17,739  $16,918  $17,249  $17,943  $17,394 
Interest on investment securities 2,394   2,467   2,269   2,183   2,236 
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 285   656   818   573   625 
Total interest income 20,418   20,041   20,336   20,699   20,255 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 7,099   7,365   7,641   7,885   7,448 
Federal funds purchased -   5   7   29   8 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 39   72   132   134   103 
FHLB and other borrowings 331   335   328   365   335 
Total interest expense 7,469   7,777   8,108   8,413   7,894 
Net interest income 12,949   12,264   12,228   12,286   12,361 
Provision for credit losses 238   1,298   665   185   138 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,711   10,966   11,563   12,101   12,223 
          
Noninterest income:         
Customer service fees 551   342   371   366   342 
Net securities gains (losses) -   -   -   -   - 
Gain on sale of loans, net 26   137   182   303   183 
Loan servicing fees, net 226   309   192   (98)  86 
Bank owned life insurance 177   157   160   571   163 
ATM / debit card revenue 555   494   539   547   550 
Other 1,468   503   429   298   334 
Total noninterest income 3,003   1,942   1,873   1,987   1,658 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 6,408   6,202   6,383   6,302   6,230 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 796   602   587   592   587 
Outside services 422   666   435   411   391 
Data processing 1,205   731   968   788   716 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net -   -   -   6   6 
Other 3,116   3,980   1,878   1,759   1,709 
Total noninterest expenses 11,947   12,181   10,251   9,858   9,639 
Income before income taxes 3,767   727   3,185   4,230   4,240 
Income tax expense 779   (7)  692   833   975 
Net income$2,988  $734  $2,493  $3,397  $3,265 
          


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries         
Consolidated Balance Sheets         
(Unaudited)         
 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$28,002  $19,996  $16,905  $30,162  $21,290 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 13,025   46,118   45,357   20,040   11,196 
Federal funds sold 787   452   1,738   2,183   3,433 
Total cash and cash equivalents 41,814   66,566   64,000   52,385   35,919 
          
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,259   2,466   4,434   5,169   4,983 
Debt securities:         
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 361,146   380,667   369,945   368,386   359,762 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263   3,263   3,263   3,616   3,609 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,446   5,671   7,592   6,738   6,215 
Loans held for sale 480   573   852   794   480 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,116,498   1,084,761   1,100,657   1,102,342   1,107,199 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 703   -   -   -   68 
Premises and equipment, net 16,889   16,978   17,125   17,125   17,234 
Bank owned life insurance 24,646   24,615   24,459   24,300   24,653 
Other assets 37,870   40,519   40,892   39,350   39,550 
Total assets$1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205  $1,599,672 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$247,002  $250,709  $249,076  $237,685  $244,414 
Interest-bearing 1,136,961   1,142,009   1,151,627   1,138,578   1,128,081 
Total deposits 1,383,963   1,392,718   1,400,703   1,376,263   1,372,495 
Federal funds purchased -   55   5,804   4,764   6,053 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,466   21,095   15,017   23,381   21,930 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 39,889   37,810   40,911   39,174   39,293 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,737   16,670   17,386   16,970   16,674 
Total liabilities 1,451,055   1,468,348   1,479,821   1,460,552   1,456,445 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock 1,062   1,060   1,060   1,060   1,022 
Additional paid-in capital 16,704   16,482   16,482   16,445   11,660 
Retained earnings 187,237   184,972   184,961   183,118   180,346 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,008)  (16,008)  (16,008)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,031)  (28,775)  (33,097)  (24,963)  (33,793)
Total stockholders' equity 159,959   157,731   153,398   159,653   143,227 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205  $1,599,672 
          


KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
(Unaudited)         
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.83  $0.20  $0.69  $0.97  $0.95 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.82   0.20   0.69   0.97   0.94 
Dividends per common share   0.20   0.18   0.18   0.18 
          
Book value per common share 44.41   43.84   42.63   44.38   41.59 
Tangible book value per common share 44.37   43.80   42.59   44.34   41.55 
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 52.43   51.80   51.79   51.28   51.36 
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,087   3,598,042   3,598,042   3,597,418   3,443,937 
Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,137   3,598,042   3,597,478   3,494,270   3,450,527 
          
Return on average assets 0.75%   0.21%   0.58%   0.82%   0.82% 
Return on average equity 7.60%   2.18%   6.08%   8.83%   9.40% 
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.40%   3.25%   3.14%   3.21%   3.24% 
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 73.61%   83.72%   72.58   68.97   68.13 


ASSET QUALITY DATA         
(Unaudited)As of
(Amounts in thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
          
Nonaccrual Loans 25,939   28,564   28,175   23,653   21,366 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 688   185   230   680   32 
Total non-performing loans 26,627   28,749   28,405   24,333   21,398 
Other real estate owned and other assets 703   6   13   7   - 
Impaired other investments 961   961   -   -   - 
Total non-performing Assets 28,291   29,716   28,418   24,340   21,398 
          
Total Loans 1,130,124   1,100,853   1,115,351   1,117,022   1,121,742 
Allowance for credit losses 13,626   16,092   14,694   14,678   14,543 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,116,498   1,084,761   1,100,657   1,102,344   1,107,199 
          
Nonperforming assets tototal assets 1.76%   1.83%   1.74%   1.50%   1.34% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.36%   2.61%   2.55%   2.18%   1.91% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21%   1.46%   1.32%   1.31%   1.30% 
Allowance for credit losses to noperforming loans 51.17%   55.97%   51.73%   60.32%   67.96% 
          

