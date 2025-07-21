Bioresorbable Polymers Market Volume to Worth 3,839.1 Kilo Tons by 2034

Ottawa, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioresorbable polymers market volume was valued at 1,121.0 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to hit around 3,839.1 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.10% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the bioresorbable polymers market is propelled by growing demand for complex delivery systems and biodegradable implants. More surgical procedures and regulations supporting sustainability are also big factors propelling the growth of the market globally.

Bioresorbable polymers are a unique class of polymers that biodegrade and are absorbed by the body after performing their respective functions, thereby eliminating the need for surgical removal. Bioresorbable polymers are employed in many applications, such as sutures, drug delivery systems, and orthopaedic implants because of their biocompatibility and predictable degradation products.

The global bioresorbable polymers market is enjoying sustained growth due to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the increasingly favourable adoption of advanced biomaterials for use in tissue, and the regulatory pathway for bioresorbable devices. Additionally, with the continued progression of polymer science, expanding usage of bioresorbable polymers in cardiovascular, dental, and wound healing applications.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Key Takeaways

The North America bioresorbable polymers market Volume accounted for USD 458.56 Kilotons in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 1,344.20 Kilotons by 2034, representing a CAGR of 12.64% from 2025 to 2034.

The North America cyclohexanone market held the largest Volume Share of 36.3% of the global market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific Cyclohexanone market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.17% over the forecast period by 2025-2034

By Product, the Polylactic Acid segment dominated the market with the largest Volume Share of 34.3% in 2024.

By product, polyglycolic acid segment observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its high tensile strength, biodegradability and biocompatibility.

By Application, the Drug Delivery segment led the market with a Volume Share of 44.4% in 2024

By application, the drug delivery segment observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing need for efficient, precise, and less invasive drug delivery systems.



Bioresorbable Polymers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Volume in 2025 1,267.9 Kilo tons Expected Volume in 2034 3,839.1 Kilo tons Growth rate CAGR of 13.10% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million, volume in tons, and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Segments covered Product, application, region Key companies profiled Corbion NV; Evonik Industries AG; Poly-Med Inc.; Foster Corp.; Abbott; KLS Martin Group; 3D Biotek LLC; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; DSM; Futerro

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Major Trends

Increased Usage in Drug Delivery Applications- Due to their ability to degrade safely in-vivo, bioresorbable polymers have seen increased application in controlled drug release formulations, particularly for localized cancer treatments and long-acting injectables. The ability to degrade naturally promotes adherence and minimizes the burden of repeated procedures on the patient.

Advances in Tuneable Polymers- Recent developments in polymer chemistry are offering greater control over polymer degradation profiles, mechanical properties (strength, elasticity), and biocompatibility, allowing manufacturers to tailor polymers to meet the clinical needs of each patient. The use of bioresorbable polymers also offers expansion into fields such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Recent developments in polymer chemistry are offering greater control over polymer degradation profiles, mechanical properties (strength, elasticity), and biocompatibility, allowing manufacturers to tailor polymers to meet the clinical needs of each patient. The use of bioresorbable polymers also offers expansion into fields such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Novel Polymers in 3D Printing for Biomedical Applications- The combination of bioresorbable polymers and 3D printing is creating significant advances in the use of custom or personalized implants and scaffolds. This undertaking has further spurred innovation into orthopaedic, dental and cardiovascular procedures.



Bioresorbable Polymers Market Dynamics

Growth Factor

Is the Rise in Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures Driving the Bioresorbable Polymers Market?

The rising rates of chronic diseases—such as heart disease, orthopaedic diseases, and diabetes—are driving demand for bioresorbable polymers. These diseases often require surgeries utilizing stents, screws, and fixation devices, but bioresorbable polymers provide a safer longer-term solution by eliminating the need for removal of the device. According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases account for nearly 74% of global deaths and are increasing surgical procedures and interventions. To compound these issues a growing aging population and a surge in surgical procedures around the world are making the role of bioresorbable polymers in improving outcomes an increasingly important consideration for healthcare systems across the globe.

How Artificial Intelligence Redefines the Future of Bioresorbable Polymers?

AI is causing major changes in the bioresorbable polymers sector, including improvements across sustainability and innovations in biomedical applications. Recently in 2023, the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) came to a breakthrough by creating an AI tool called “PolyID”. This AI tool assessed over 15,000 plant-based polymers to determine which biosourced plants were bio-degradable with high-performance characteristics and shown the ability for sustained developmental, where AI can speed up the discovery and determination of sustainable materials.

Also in healthcare, April 2025 updates on AI showed how AI enabled design and 3D printing are facilitating the design and manufacture of bioresorbable implants specific to the patient. Biological imaging is impacted with convolutional neural networks (CNN) detecting bioresorbable scaffolds - these C NN are focusing on the scaffolds compared to other bioabsorbable biological structures, which has achieved about 99% accuracy - going to fast virtual diagnosis and post-operative follow-up.

Is the Surge in Surgeries Realizing Major Opportunities for Bioresorbable Polymers?

There is significant opportunity in the bioresorbable polymers market due to the increased need for biodegradable medical devices that do not require follow-up surgeries after their initial application. There are over 310 million major surgeries reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) on an annual basis. Medical implants that are bioresorbable could serve to help organizations engage in productive operations with procedurally eliminating additional surgeries.

Additionally, a report from the European Commission (2023) reported that over 80% of medical waste in hospitals consists of non-degradable materials. This drives the significant interest in sustainable materials. The FDA has approved greater than 50 products that are based on bioresorbable polymers between 2020 and 2024. This reflects a clear endorsement for the utilization of innovative biodegradable solutions. The Indian Ministry of Health started an initiative in 2024 to promote biodegradable materials in orthopaedics and cardiovascular derivatives.

Limitations and Challenges in the Bioresorbable Polymers Market

High Costs of Manufacturing- Bioresorbable polymers are quite complicated to synthesize and therefore involve more stringent quality control than traditional materials and thus they have higher associated costs compared to traditional materials. As a result, the cost of bioresorbable materials limits its overall use and applications within the market, especially more cost-sensitive healthcare markets.

Limited Mechanical Properties- Many bioresorbable polymers do not last if traditional materials and therefore lack sufficient mechanical properties. This low strength limits their use in many load-bearing medical applications; this subsequently raises questions regarding safety, reliability, and whether they can maintain their properties over time in some clinical applications.

Regulatory and Clinical Hurdles- Like other medical materials, bioresorbable polymers have multiple regulatory approvals and lengthy clinical data (to support safety and efficacy) and therefore making both lengthy and expensive. Delays in approvals and continuously evolving and changing nature of standards and issues regarding long-term biocompatibility are barriers to the growth and penetration of the market.



Bioresorbable Polymers Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights

Which Product Segment Dominated the Bioresorbable Polymers Market in 2024?

The polylactic acid (PLA) dominated the market in 2024. This dominance is a result of PLA's beneficial mechanical properties, including favourable modulus and tensile strength, which made it a favourable load-bearing medical device option. Further, PLA's compatibility with existing technologies, such as 3D printing, expanded its utility in customized medical devices to address the previously identified unsolvable need.

Polyglycolic acid (PGA) segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, driven by its biodegradability, high tensile strength, and strong biocompatibility. The unique property that allows PGA to break down rapidly in the body makes it highly ideal for temporary implantable medical devices, such as surgical sutures, tissue scaffolds, and meshes. The continued trend toward minimally invasive surgical procedures will continue to drive demand for temporary, yet effective, support structures exemplified by PGA".

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Volume Share, By Product, 2024- 2034 (%)

By Product Market Shares (%) Volume (Kilotons)(2024) Polysaccharides 12.5 % 139.9 Proteins 9.4 % 105.5 Polylactic Acid 34.3 % 384.7 Polyglycolic Acid 22.1 % 248.1 Polycaprolactone 16.3 % 182.8 Others 5.3 % 60.0

Application Insights

Why is the Orthopaedics Application Leading the Bioresorbable Polymers Market?

The orthopaedics sector segment will dominate the bioresorbable polymers market in 2024, due to the increasing preference for cutting-edge, absorbable materials in bone fixation devices and hardware, surgical implants and devices, and joint reconstruction. With bioresorbable polymers, hardware does not have to be removed with secondary surgeries and thus lessens the burden on patients and healthcare costs. Bioresorbable polymers can also provide structural support throughout the healing process of the bone and will dissolve and leave the body once the structural support is no longer needed.

The drug delivery segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for targeted, effective, and non-invasive delivery systems. Bioresorbable polymers have controlled release properties, which allow for continuous contact of the therapeutic agent at the site of action while eliminating systemic pollutants. Improvements in polymer chemistry have enabled specialized personalized drug delivery and therapeutic dosage devices for individuals and specific conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and chronic illness.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Volume Share, By Application, 2024- 2034 (%)

By Application Market Shares (%) Volume (Kilotons)(2024) Drug Delivery 44.4 % 497.4 Orthopedics 31.4 % 352.1 Others 24.2 % 271.5

Regional Insights

Why Did North America Dominated the Bioresorbable Polymers Market in 2024?

The global Bioresorbable Polymers market volume was reached at 407.10 Kilotons in 2024 and is expected to exceed around 1,344.20 Kilo tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.64% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to the geographical area's early acceptance of advanced biodegradable materials in medical and surgical applications, especially in orthopaedics, cardiovascular devices, and drug delivery devices. There are several contributing factors: relatively strong clinical research infrastructure for the implementation of clinical trials, steady regulatory support, and high familiarity rates of practicing surgeons and health care providers surrounding the long-term benefits of resorbable implants. A trend of general utilization of minimally invasive surgical procedures resides due to the avoidance of secondary surgery, a great deal of which is made possible by the ability of materials to be bioresorbable.

Market Trends in the U.S.

The U.S. is leading for a combination of time lines of strong clinical adoption and favorable regulatory pathways. The largest health systems in the U.S. began adopting biodegradable implants for surgical use in trauma care for professional and high-level sports medicine surgeries. In addition, there were several U.S.-based medical device manufacturers in 2024 expand domestic manufacturing of PLA and PCL-based implants to keep pace with the demand for biodegradable products.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in this Bioresorbable Polymers Market?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The bioresorbable polymers market in Asia Pacific is growing at an unprecedented rate driven by improved healthcare infrastructure, favourable government policies, and a growing awareness of biodegradable medical materials. Countries throughout Asia Pacific are investing heavily in improving their surgical capabilities and adopting modern biomedical technologies to satisfy an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment. Growing surgical procedures in orthopaedics, dentistry, and cardiovascular are leading hospitals to adopting resorbable materials that do not require second surgeries for removal.

Market Trends in China

China is playing a major role in the rapid growth of the area. The country is building its manufacturing base of bioresorbable material with good support from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) providing expedited pathways for manufacturing the sale of medical devices. The foremost companies in China are working collaboratively with academic and international institutes to develop innovations in bioresorbable materials focused on the applications of polylactic acid and polyglycolic acid.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Volume Share, By Region, 2024-2034 (%)

By Region Market Shares (%) Volume (Kilotons)(2024) Volume (Kilotons)(2034) CAGR (2025-2034) Market Shares (%)2034 North America 36.3 % 407.1 1344.2 12.64 % 34.9 % Europe 27.4 % 307.3 1032.9 12.87 % 26.9 % Asia Pacific 23.1 % 259.2 966.4 14.17 % 25.4 % Latin America 7.4 % 83.1 300.7 13.80 % 7.9 % Middle East & Africa 5.7 % 64.3 195.0 11.49 % 5.0 %

Competitive Landscape in the Bioresorbable Polymers Market

KLS Martin Group- Integrates bioresorbable osteosynthesis materials via ultrasonic SonicWeld Rx® for maxillofacial surgery, strong in custom implants & surgical systems

3D Biotek LLC.- Niche player offering 3D-printed bioresorbable scaffolds for tissue engineering; supports rapid prototyping in ortho and dental markets.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.- Supplies PLA/PGA-based bioresorbable dental membranes and wound-care solutions; leveraged in surgery and wound management.

Corbion NV- Major PLA and lactide producer (PURASORB®); 15–20% market share; strong in orthopaedic implants, drug delivery, and tissue regeneration.

Evonik Industries AG- Market leader (20–25% share) with RESOMER® polymers; serves orthopaedics, cardiovascular and drug-eluting devices; vertically integrated.

Poly-Med Inc.- Focused on surgical-grade absorbable polymers (e.g., Absorbatron); 3–7% share; strong in load-bearing implants with FDA-cleared devices.

Foster Corp.- Custom medical-grade bioresorbables (3–5% share); supports device OEMs with tailored polymer solutions.

Abbott- Developed FDA-approved PLLA stents (e.g., Esprit BTK); expanded into bioresorbable vascular devices.

DSM- Specializes in high-performance regenerative biomaterials (8–12% share); partners on bone adhesives & orthopaedic applications.

Futerro- Emerging player in renewable PLA; contributes to sustainability in bioresorbable polymers; part of key company lists.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In December 2023 , Sulzer has launched CAPSUL™, its new end-to-end process technology for continuous manufacture of polycaprolactone (PCL), a biodegradable polyester for packaging, textiles, agriculture and horticulture.

In July 2024 ZymoChem unveiled BAYSE™, the world’s first scalable, 100 % bio‑based and biodegradable super absorbent polymer (SAP), designed as a drop‑in replacement for fossil‑based SAP in hygiene (e.g., diapers), agriculture, cosmetics and water‑treatment.

In August 2024, Ashland completed a second expansion of its Viatel™ bioresorbable polymer manufacturing and R&D facility in Mullingar, Ireland, increasing GMP production capacity and workforce, with ribbon-cutting on 22 August 2024.



Bioresorbable Polymers Market Top Key Companies:

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chem and Materials has segmented the global Bioresorbable Polymers Market

By Product

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Polylactic Acid

Polyglycolic Acid

Polycaprolactone

Others

By Application

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



