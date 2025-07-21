G50 Corp to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

TUCSON, Ariz., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G50 Corp (ASX: G50; OTCQB: GFTYF), based in Sydney, Australia, and focused on its precious and strategic metals discovery at the Golconda Project, Arizona, today announced that Mark Wallace, Managing Director / CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 23, 2025.

DATE: July 23

TIME: 10 am ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23, 24, 25, 28, 29

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

New high-grade gold and silver discovery at Golconda in base and precious metals rich quartz-sulphide veins of a mesothermal style

Confirmed consistent significant gallium discovery across 1 km of strike from surface to a depth of 200m over 2 phases of drilling

Approved for trading on OTCQB under GFTYF



G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern United States. The Company’s flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the country’s growing demand for domestic mineral resources including gold, silver and gallium.

CONTACTS:

G50 Corp

Mark Wallace

Managing Director / CEO

(775) 993 3737

queries@g50corp.com

Viriathus

Beverly Jedynak

Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com

312-943-1123

773-350-5793 (cell)

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com