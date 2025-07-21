CARBIOS enters the r-PET market for tire textile filaments

CARBIOS has signed a multi-year commercial agreement with Indorama Ventures, the world leader in polyester production. CARBIOS will supply recycled monomers that will be transformed into filaments by Indorama Ventures, intended for use in tire reinforcement for Michelin.

This new commercial agreement highlights the interest of a new market—industrial fabrics—for high-quality r-PET derived from enzymatic recycling.





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 21 July 2025 (17h45 CEST) – CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) announces the signing of a multi-year commercial agreement with Indorama Ventures, the global leader in PET production. This agreement covers the supply of biorecycled monomers from its Longlaville plant, which will be transformed into r-PET filaments by Indorama Ventures and then integrated by Michelin into the manufacturing of its tires.

A strategic commitment to turn complex PET waste into high-performance materials

Thanks to its enzymatic PET recycling technology, CARBIOS will produce monomers from complex PET waste at its future industrial site in Longlaville. Indorama Ventures will handle the repolymerization and production of technical filaments. Michelin will use these innovative materials in its tire reinforcements.

A new milestone in the pre-commercialization of the Longlaville plant

This commercial agreement is part of the pre-commercialization momentum of CARBIOS’ future industrial site, just weeks after signing the first sales contracts for biorecycled PET with two global cosmetics leaders.

Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS: “This commercial agreement with Indorama Ventures marks a new step in the realization of our industrial project. It confirms the trust of Indorama Ventures and Michelin in our PET biorecycling technology. Alongside the commercial successes already achieved in cosmetic packaging applications, this agreement illustrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the most demanding industries, particularly industrial filaments for tire applications and, more broadly, textile.”

Fabien Gaboriaud, Director of Circularity and Renewable & Recycled Materials at Michelin Group: “This partnership is a tangible expression of our commitment to turning complex waste into high-performance materials. By integrating enzymatically recycled r-PET into our tires, we are marking a new milestone on our journey toward achieving 100% renewable and recycled materials by 2050 — all while staying within planetary boundaries. It is by combining innovation, industrial excellence, and close collaboration with trusted partners that we are building a strong and lasting circular model.”

Renato Boaventura, Global Market Head Mobility at Indorama Ventures, confirms the long-standing relationship and close collaboration with Michelin on more sustainable solutions. “This alliance with both, CARBIOS and Michelin, underlines our commitment to plan ahead and take a leading role in shifting the industry towards circularity”, he said.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of the world’s first biorecycling plant is expected to resume in the second half of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. Founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, CARBIOS has received major scientific recognition, including a cover feature in Nature and a second article published in the same journal. The company is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : insidecarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716

Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

About Indorama Ventures:

Indorama Ventures PCL, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg: IVL.TB), is one of the world’s leading sustainable petrochemicals producers, with a manufacturing footprint serving local and regional customers across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Our ~25,000 employees reimagine chemistry to create safe, responsible materials that sustain life-critical industries, protect our planet, and improve the lives of billions of people. Our segments—Combined PET, Fibers, Indovinya, and Indovida—produce indispensable chemistry serving essential markets, including food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, home & personal care, automotive, and agrochemicals. The company’s diverse businesses generated revenue of $15.4 billion in 2024. Indorama Ventures is listed in the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices, recognizing our ambition to lead change and shape a future where materials are more innovative and circular. www.indoramaventures.com | LinkedIn

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. www.michelin.com

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

