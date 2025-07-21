Renault SA :Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2025

Regulated Information



July 21, 2025

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:

128,850 shares

21,129,764 euros

In the first half of 2025, were carried out:

9,654 purchase transactions for 2,019,314 shares and 93,437,616 euros

12,415 sale transactions for 1,914,067 shares and 89,088,222 euros

For information:

1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

23,603 shares

25,479,159 euros

2. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share

25,000,000 euros

In addition, the aggregated data for each trading day (number of transactions and volume traded, both for purchases and sales, in terms of number of shares and capital) are summarised in the table below:







Buy





Sell Date

dd/mm/yy Quantity Number of transactions Amount

(in €) Quantity Number of transactions Amount

(in €) 02/01/2025 10,000 57 467,300.00 10,000 22 469,380.00 03/01/2025 30,000 209 1,395,225.00 11,250 105 525,487.50 06/01/2025 12,500 61 586,750.00 19,353 143 910,876.04 07/01/2025 15,263 101 715,007.45 16,013 115 751,313.95 08/01/2025 34,500 248 1,615,148.55 34,500 293 1,619,298.90 09/01/2025 20,000 164 930,450.00 10/01/2025 10,000 58 455,750.00 6,943 71 318,375.43 13/01/2025 8,750 61 399,250.25 8,750 68 401,374.75 14/01/2025 1,000 5 46,580.00 4,500 35 210,042.45 15/01/2025 9,540 43 447,585.32 11,540 96 543,636.71 16/01/2025 750 8 36,360.00 10,807 71 527,330.81 17/01/2025 4,250 18 208,049.83 4,250 26 209,029.88 20/01/2025 15,750 69 763,938.00 5,750 25 279,209.65 21/01/2025 22,000 118 1,044,093.60 27,750 208 1,325,387.18 22/01/2025 7,000 32 343,092.40 23/01/2025 38,750 182 1,890,000.25 6,250 31 305,312.50 24/01/2025 4,250 41 209,587.48 4,250 23 210,304.88 27/01/2025 2,500 14 122,600.00 2,750 15 135,642.38 28/01/2025 25,500 157 1,246,577.70 25,500 168 1,248,788.55 29/01/2025 15,750 82 776,011.95 15,750 133 778,287.83 30/01/2025 8,000 49 397,190.40 18,000 165 896,290.20 31/01/2025 5,750 44 285,547.30 1,776 6 88,646.02 03/02/2025 37,500 109 1,804,173.75 30,000 130 1,453,188.00 04/02/2025 7,883 29 385,269.01 7,883 45 387,270.51 05/02/2025 33,000 114 1,590,286.50 23,000 94 1,110,244.50 06/02/2025 1,250 8 60,056.00 11,850 84 572,241.24 07/02/2025 5,277 22 259,333.42 19,771 176 975,076.06 10/02/2025 3,500 24 173,070.10 3,500 11 173,750.15 11/02/2025 16,254 92 796,845.85 11,254 54 552,696.32 12/02/2025 6,000 34 296,790.00 9,500 67 471,382.40 13/02/2025 8,500 55 434,485.15 10,000 43 513,485.00 14/02/2025 12,750 74 660,290.63 13,500 103 701,654.40 17/02/2025 3,250 24 171,340.00 3,250 29 171,880.15 18/02/2025 731 3 38,158.20 731 4 38,289.78 19/02/2025 21,438 94 1,108,055.19 1,000 7 52,100.00 20/02/2025 47,000 202 2,354,972.60 40,100 192 2,017,860.07 21/02/2025 26,000 129 1,265,167.80 26,000 240 1,267,840.60 24/02/2025 17,250 72 834,924.15 18,500 159 897,473.85 25/02/2025 41,550 65 1,963,532.51 41,550 274 1,968,393.86 26/02/2025 21,750 92 1,053,744.00 36,988 335 1,798,034.76 27/02/2025 12,500 78 614,090.00 24,350 193 1,204,767.39 28/02/2025 15,000 62 731,199.00 16,500 94 806,889.60 03/03/2025 21,550 147 1,087,658.67 21,550 137 1,097,894.92 04/03/2025 35,000 189 1,726,700.50 05/03/2025 3,500 1 172,165.00 35,000 214 1,733,833.50 06/03/2025 40,000 164 1,953,352.00 35,000 168 1,713,785.50 07/03/2025 41,220 215 1,976,841.13 4,220 23 202,560.00 10/03/2025 17,500 95 825,949.25 19,500 125 924,200.55 11/03/2025 4,000 26 189,085.20 16,000 100 766,995.20 12/03/2025 1,996 8 95,808.00 7,996 80 386,214.00 13/03/2025 25,000 106 1,190,075.00 25,000 176 1,198,400.00 14/03/2025 5,000 24 235,725.00 7,250 25 345,895.33 17/03/2025 3,750 17 180,825.00 6,750 43 326,908.58 18/03/2025 7,250 49 355,700.23 19/03/2025 12,500 69 606,475.00 13,250 67 645,010.00 20/03/2025 15,000 67 727,699.50 5,032 25 246,192.61 21/03/2025 27,500 174 1,299,826.00 26,355 166 1,250,571.11 24/03/2025 4,840 16 232,526.67 8,500 60 412,563.65 25/03/2025 1,000 4 49,200.00 25,500 237 1,264,720.95 26/03/2025 35,000 199 1,733,501.00 32,500 300 1,615,640.00 27/03/2025 14,250 59 698,144.55 17,000 71 836,061.70 28/03/2025 48,000 261 2,316,244.80 37,250 209 1,797,763.23 31/03/2025 20,000 73 931,050.00 20,000 85 932,200.00 01/04/2025 8,750 36 408,645.13 9,250 49 433,952.65 02/04/2025 13,250 56 622,919.60 16,000 139 754,640.00 03/04/2025 23,500 98 1,084,560.25 13,500 47 627,655.50 04/04/2025 52,500 227 2,299,557.75 52,500 292 2,301,552.75 07/04/2025 45,000 146 1,865,448.00 45,000 113 1,884,676.50 08/04/2025 41,450 134 1,747,801.43 37,850 285 1,602,141.30 09/04/2025 14,000 68 573,125.00 14,000 44 577,999.80 10/04/2025 13,040 73 571,835.30 25,640 51 1,163,020.14 11/04/2025 32,500 111 1,367,249.00 35,000 337 1,478,120.00 14/04/2025 10,750 45 471,543.38 15/04/2025 4,500 41 199,549.80 4,500 25 200,314.80 16/04/2025 15,000 50 660,250.50 14,209 132 626,758.99 17/04/2025 20,000 79 874,250.00 20,000 123 877,818.00 22/04/2025 3,250 24 144,067.63 23/04/2025 2,276 26 102,875.20 2,515 15 113,887.25 24/04/2025 7,500 59 343,672.50 25/04/2025 30,000 130 1,402,749.00 30,000 170 1,407,951.00 28/04/2025 21,250 100 990,874.75 23,250 159 1,087,349.03 29/04/2025 8,350 64 389,789.69 8,350 42 391,182.47 30/04/2025 22,500 151 1,055,659.50 14,750 131 693,778.05 02/05/2025 3,250 28 153,277.48 3,250 17 154,102.65 05/05/2025 9,500 52 451,919.75 8,250 68 393,204.90 06/05/2025 8,250 62 389,850.45 10,000 55 474,458.00 07/05/2025 20,500 83 979,984.05 7,952 26 381,361.22 08/05/2025 2,000 16 92,200.00 13,500 88 623,650.05 09/05/2025 5,250 28 247,812.60 10,250 48 486,089.85 12/05/2025 5,250 24 253,965.08 5,250 26 255,087.53 13/05/2025 5,250 34 254,682.75 14/05/2025 11,111 42 541,411.25 11,111 93 543,113.46 15/05/2025 21,500 108 1,043,861.55 21,500 112 1,045,886.85 16/05/2025 1,500 9 73,800.00 1,500 8 74,055.00 19/05/2025 6,500 47 318,154.85 1,500 10 73,980.00 20/05/2025 2,551 15 125,028.59 7,551 24 370,126.61 21/05/2025 11,500 73 564,140.55 13,000 127 639,371.20 22/05/2025 37,994 145 1,850,664.94 20,842 139 1,016,843.66 23/05/2025 38,250 131 1,809,599.85 38,250 157 1,816,140.60 26/05/2025 1,500 10 71,955.00 27/05/2025 27,500 138 1,309,451.00 20,869 163 997,694.72 28/05/2025 40,500 189 1,881,350.55 30,500 238 1,419,412.05 29/05/2025 3,500 61 162,032.85 12,216 46 568,597.38 30/05/2025 35,000 166 1,595,699.00 30,000 199 1,369,449.00 02/06/2025 40,000 156 1,775,028.00 03/06/2025 5,000 31 218,000.00 10,750 72 471,962.63 04/06/2025 35,000 151 1,537,014.50 35,000 217 1,539,520.50 05/06/2025 25,000 101 1,080,950.00 25,000 184 1,083,455.00 06/06/2025 17,500 85 750,874.25 17,500 115 752,073.00 09/06/2025 5,250 57 228,270.00 5,250 39 228,814.95 10/06/2025 5,250 34 231,439.95 11/06/2025 7,250 21 321,647.70 2,250 15 100,725.08 12/06/2025 25,000 115 1,090,135.00 25,000 174 1,092,887.50 13/06/2025 15,000 65 644,650.50 15,000 111 646,290.00 16/06/2025 50,000 133 1,989,715.00 42,900 323 1,730,899.17 17/06/2025 2,750 34 108,322.50 2,750 18 109,132.38 18/06/2025 30,000 145 1,156,650.00 30,000 93 1,159,800.00 19/06/2025 5,000 27 191,750.00 5,000 20 192,250.00 20/06/2025 5,000 35 193,750.00 4,500 45 175,582.35 23/06/2025 15,000 69 572,299.50 15,000 152 575,250.00 24/06/2025 1,750 8 68,775.00 3,250 16 128,005.15 25/06/2025 5,000 34 196,250.00 5,000 41 197,332.50 26/06/2025 25,000 174 976,450.00 25,000 207 978,000.00 27/06/2025 750 8 29,625.00 5,000 24 198,720.00 30/06/2025 35,000 113 1,382,475.50 TOTAL 2,019,314 9,654 93,437,616 1,914,067 12,415 89,088,222

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen



+33 6 13 45 68 39



philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

Attachment