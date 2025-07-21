Renault SA :Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2025

|Regulated Information
July 21, 2025
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:
- 128,850 shares
- 21,129,764 euros
In the first half of 2025, were carried out:
- 9,654 purchase transactions for 2,019,314 shares and 93,437,616 euros
- 12,415 sale transactions for 1,914,067 shares and 89,088,222 euros
For information:
1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 23,603 shares
- 25,479,159 euros
2. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- 25,000,000 euros
In addition, the aggregated data for each trading day (number of transactions and volume traded, both for purchases and sales, in terms of number of shares and capital) are summarised in the table below:
Buy
Sell
|Date
dd/mm/yy
|Quantity
|Number of transactions
|Amount
(in €)
|Quantity
|Number of transactions
|Amount
(in €)
|02/01/2025
|10,000
|57
|467,300.00
|10,000
|22
|469,380.00
|03/01/2025
|30,000
|209
|1,395,225.00
|11,250
|105
|525,487.50
|06/01/2025
|12,500
|61
|586,750.00
|19,353
|143
|910,876.04
|07/01/2025
|15,263
|101
|715,007.45
|16,013
|115
|751,313.95
|08/01/2025
|34,500
|248
|1,615,148.55
|34,500
|293
|1,619,298.90
|09/01/2025
|20,000
|164
|930,450.00
|10/01/2025
|10,000
|58
|455,750.00
|6,943
|71
|318,375.43
|13/01/2025
|8,750
|61
|399,250.25
|8,750
|68
|401,374.75
|14/01/2025
|1,000
|5
|46,580.00
|4,500
|35
|210,042.45
|15/01/2025
|9,540
|43
|447,585.32
|11,540
|96
|543,636.71
|16/01/2025
|750
|8
|36,360.00
|10,807
|71
|527,330.81
|17/01/2025
|4,250
|18
|208,049.83
|4,250
|26
|209,029.88
|20/01/2025
|15,750
|69
|763,938.00
|5,750
|25
|279,209.65
|21/01/2025
|22,000
|118
|1,044,093.60
|27,750
|208
|1,325,387.18
|22/01/2025
|7,000
|32
|343,092.40
|23/01/2025
|38,750
|182
|1,890,000.25
|6,250
|31
|305,312.50
|24/01/2025
|4,250
|41
|209,587.48
|4,250
|23
|210,304.88
|27/01/2025
|2,500
|14
|122,600.00
|2,750
|15
|135,642.38
|28/01/2025
|25,500
|157
|1,246,577.70
|25,500
|168
|1,248,788.55
|29/01/2025
|15,750
|82
|776,011.95
|15,750
|133
|778,287.83
|30/01/2025
|8,000
|49
|397,190.40
|18,000
|165
|896,290.20
|31/01/2025
|5,750
|44
|285,547.30
|1,776
|6
|88,646.02
|03/02/2025
|37,500
|109
|1,804,173.75
|30,000
|130
|1,453,188.00
|04/02/2025
|7,883
|29
|385,269.01
|7,883
|45
|387,270.51
|05/02/2025
|33,000
|114
|1,590,286.50
|23,000
|94
|1,110,244.50
|06/02/2025
|1,250
|8
|60,056.00
|11,850
|84
|572,241.24
|07/02/2025
|5,277
|22
|259,333.42
|19,771
|176
|975,076.06
|10/02/2025
|3,500
|24
|173,070.10
|3,500
|11
|173,750.15
|11/02/2025
|16,254
|92
|796,845.85
|11,254
|54
|552,696.32
|12/02/2025
|6,000
|34
|296,790.00
|9,500
|67
|471,382.40
|13/02/2025
|8,500
|55
|434,485.15
|10,000
|43
|513,485.00
|14/02/2025
|12,750
|74
|660,290.63
|13,500
|103
|701,654.40
|17/02/2025
|3,250
|24
|171,340.00
|3,250
|29
|171,880.15
|18/02/2025
|731
|3
|38,158.20
|731
|4
|38,289.78
|19/02/2025
|21,438
|94
|1,108,055.19
|1,000
|7
|52,100.00
|20/02/2025
|47,000
|202
|2,354,972.60
|40,100
|192
|2,017,860.07
|21/02/2025
|26,000
|129
|1,265,167.80
|26,000
|240
|1,267,840.60
|24/02/2025
|17,250
|72
|834,924.15
|18,500
|159
|897,473.85
|25/02/2025
|41,550
|65
|1,963,532.51
|41,550
|274
|1,968,393.86
|26/02/2025
|21,750
|92
|1,053,744.00
|36,988
|335
|1,798,034.76
|27/02/2025
|12,500
|78
|614,090.00
|24,350
|193
|1,204,767.39
|28/02/2025
|15,000
|62
|731,199.00
|16,500
|94
|806,889.60
|03/03/2025
|21,550
|147
|1,087,658.67
|21,550
|137
|1,097,894.92
|04/03/2025
|35,000
|189
|1,726,700.50
|05/03/2025
|3,500
|1
|172,165.00
|35,000
|214
|1,733,833.50
|06/03/2025
|40,000
|164
|1,953,352.00
|35,000
|168
|1,713,785.50
|07/03/2025
|41,220
|215
|1,976,841.13
|4,220
|23
|202,560.00
|10/03/2025
|17,500
|95
|825,949.25
|19,500
|125
|924,200.55
|11/03/2025
|4,000
|26
|189,085.20
|16,000
|100
|766,995.20
|12/03/2025
|1,996
|8
|95,808.00
|7,996
|80
|386,214.00
|13/03/2025
|25,000
|106
|1,190,075.00
|25,000
|176
|1,198,400.00
|14/03/2025
|5,000
|24
|235,725.00
|7,250
|25
|345,895.33
|17/03/2025
|3,750
|17
|180,825.00
|6,750
|43
|326,908.58
|18/03/2025
|7,250
|49
|355,700.23
|19/03/2025
|12,500
|69
|606,475.00
|13,250
|67
|645,010.00
|20/03/2025
|15,000
|67
|727,699.50
|5,032
|25
|246,192.61
|21/03/2025
|27,500
|174
|1,299,826.00
|26,355
|166
|1,250,571.11
|24/03/2025
|4,840
|16
|232,526.67
|8,500
|60
|412,563.65
|25/03/2025
|1,000
|4
|49,200.00
|25,500
|237
|1,264,720.95
|26/03/2025
|35,000
|199
|1,733,501.00
|32,500
|300
|1,615,640.00
|27/03/2025
|14,250
|59
|698,144.55
|17,000
|71
|836,061.70
|28/03/2025
|48,000
|261
|2,316,244.80
|37,250
|209
|1,797,763.23
|31/03/2025
|20,000
|73
|931,050.00
|20,000
|85
|932,200.00
|01/04/2025
|8,750
|36
|408,645.13
|9,250
|49
|433,952.65
|02/04/2025
|13,250
|56
|622,919.60
|16,000
|139
|754,640.00
|03/04/2025
|23,500
|98
|1,084,560.25
|13,500
|47
|627,655.50
|04/04/2025
|52,500
|227
|2,299,557.75
|52,500
|292
|2,301,552.75
|07/04/2025
|45,000
|146
|1,865,448.00
|45,000
|113
|1,884,676.50
|08/04/2025
|41,450
|134
|1,747,801.43
|37,850
|285
|1,602,141.30
|09/04/2025
|14,000
|68
|573,125.00
|14,000
|44
|577,999.80
|10/04/2025
|13,040
|73
|571,835.30
|25,640
|51
|1,163,020.14
|11/04/2025
|32,500
|111
|1,367,249.00
|35,000
|337
|1,478,120.00
|14/04/2025
|10,750
|45
|471,543.38
|15/04/2025
|4,500
|41
|199,549.80
|4,500
|25
|200,314.80
|16/04/2025
|15,000
|50
|660,250.50
|14,209
|132
|626,758.99
|17/04/2025
|20,000
|79
|874,250.00
|20,000
|123
|877,818.00
|22/04/2025
|3,250
|24
|144,067.63
|23/04/2025
|2,276
|26
|102,875.20
|2,515
|15
|113,887.25
|24/04/2025
|7,500
|59
|343,672.50
|25/04/2025
|30,000
|130
|1,402,749.00
|30,000
|170
|1,407,951.00
|28/04/2025
|21,250
|100
|990,874.75
|23,250
|159
|1,087,349.03
|29/04/2025
|8,350
|64
|389,789.69
|8,350
|42
|391,182.47
|30/04/2025
|22,500
|151
|1,055,659.50
|14,750
|131
|693,778.05
|02/05/2025
|3,250
|28
|153,277.48
|3,250
|17
|154,102.65
|05/05/2025
|9,500
|52
|451,919.75
|8,250
|68
|393,204.90
|06/05/2025
|8,250
|62
|389,850.45
|10,000
|55
|474,458.00
|07/05/2025
|20,500
|83
|979,984.05
|7,952
|26
|381,361.22
|08/05/2025
|2,000
|16
|92,200.00
|13,500
|88
|623,650.05
|09/05/2025
|5,250
|28
|247,812.60
|10,250
|48
|486,089.85
|12/05/2025
|5,250
|24
|253,965.08
|5,250
|26
|255,087.53
|13/05/2025
|5,250
|34
|254,682.75
|14/05/2025
|11,111
|42
|541,411.25
|11,111
|93
|543,113.46
|15/05/2025
|21,500
|108
|1,043,861.55
|21,500
|112
|1,045,886.85
|16/05/2025
|1,500
|9
|73,800.00
|1,500
|8
|74,055.00
|19/05/2025
|6,500
|47
|318,154.85
|1,500
|10
|73,980.00
|20/05/2025
|2,551
|15
|125,028.59
|7,551
|24
|370,126.61
|21/05/2025
|11,500
|73
|564,140.55
|13,000
|127
|639,371.20
|22/05/2025
|37,994
|145
|1,850,664.94
|20,842
|139
|1,016,843.66
|23/05/2025
|38,250
|131
|1,809,599.85
|38,250
|157
|1,816,140.60
|26/05/2025
|1,500
|10
|71,955.00
|27/05/2025
|27,500
|138
|1,309,451.00
|20,869
|163
|997,694.72
|28/05/2025
|40,500
|189
|1,881,350.55
|30,500
|238
|1,419,412.05
|29/05/2025
|3,500
|61
|162,032.85
|12,216
|46
|568,597.38
|30/05/2025
|35,000
|166
|1,595,699.00
|30,000
|199
|1,369,449.00
|02/06/2025
|40,000
|156
|1,775,028.00
|03/06/2025
|5,000
|31
|218,000.00
|10,750
|72
|471,962.63
|04/06/2025
|35,000
|151
|1,537,014.50
|35,000
|217
|1,539,520.50
|05/06/2025
|25,000
|101
|1,080,950.00
|25,000
|184
|1,083,455.00
|06/06/2025
|17,500
|85
|750,874.25
|17,500
|115
|752,073.00
|09/06/2025
|5,250
|57
|228,270.00
|5,250
|39
|228,814.95
|10/06/2025
|5,250
|34
|231,439.95
|11/06/2025
|7,250
|21
|321,647.70
|2,250
|15
|100,725.08
|12/06/2025
|25,000
|115
|1,090,135.00
|25,000
|174
|1,092,887.50
|13/06/2025
|15,000
|65
|644,650.50
|15,000
|111
|646,290.00
|16/06/2025
|50,000
|133
|1,989,715.00
|42,900
|323
|1,730,899.17
|17/06/2025
|2,750
|34
|108,322.50
|2,750
|18
|109,132.38
|18/06/2025
|30,000
|145
|1,156,650.00
|30,000
|93
|1,159,800.00
|19/06/2025
|5,000
|27
|191,750.00
|5,000
|20
|192,250.00
|20/06/2025
|5,000
|35
|193,750.00
|4,500
|45
|175,582.35
|23/06/2025
|15,000
|69
|572,299.50
|15,000
|152
|575,250.00
|24/06/2025
|1,750
|8
|68,775.00
|3,250
|16
|128,005.15
|25/06/2025
|5,000
|34
|196,250.00
|5,000
|41
|197,332.50
|26/06/2025
|25,000
|174
|976,450.00
|25,000
|207
|978,000.00
|27/06/2025
|750
|8
|29,625.00
|5,000
|24
|198,720.00
|30/06/2025
|35,000
|113
|1,382,475.50
|TOTAL
|2,019,314
|9,654
|93,437,616
|1,914,067
|12,415
|89,088,222
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
