Vita Coco Debuts “Mascot Love: Where Icons Catch Feelings” — A Tropical Romance Parody Series Starring the Internet’s Favorite Brand Mascots

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Vita Coco is heading to the beach with Mascot Love: Where Icons Catch Feelings, a sun-soaked, tropical romance parody series, featuring a cast of iconic brand mascots.

At the heart of the villa is Coco Man, Vita Coco’s walking, shmoozing coconut water carton, and the most eligible bachelor on the beach. Known to perpetually have his shirt off and charm turned on, Coco Man is the show’s sun-drenched, coconut-slinging heartthrob who brings the main character energy, Leo moon vibes, and electrolytes for days.

But Coco Man isn’t the only one looking for love. He’s joined by a cast of mascots who are bringing the fun:

Jack in the Box is our host

is our host Graza brings the olive oil drip and more than a little confidence

brings the olive oil drip and more than a little confidence The Empire State Building' s Emma Pire is the definition of iconic. At 1,454 feet tall, she stands up for herself and stands out in a crowd

s Emma Pire is the definition of iconic. At 1,454 feet tall, she stands up for herself and stands out in a crowd Toys"R"Us' Geoffrey the Giraffe doesn't play games, so don't toy with his heart

Geoffrey the Giraffe doesn't play games, so don't toy with his heart Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Cinna-Square has only ever loved itself, but is hungry to find a new match

Cinna-Square has only ever loved itself, but is hungry to find a new match LesserEvil pops slow but loves hard. Give him a second to open up, and he’ll treat you butter than anyone else

pops slow but loves hard. Give him a second to open up, and he’ll treat you butter than anyone else ABCmouse is here for the adventure, and not afraid to play games

is here for the adventure, and not afraid to play games Green Giant is over 70 feet tall, but as a country boy, he’s very down to earth

is over 70 feet tall, but as a country boy, he’s very down to earth Pengu is from the iciest place on Earth – carrying the warmest heart

is from the iciest place on Earth – carrying the warmest heart OLIPOP is the only one here for the right reasons: flavor, fiber, and a little flirtation (guest star)

Expect steamy glances, snack-fueled games, and feuds that unfold without a single word. The drama’s all in the body language, flirting, betrayal, even the occasional pie to the face. We won’t spoil who gets burned, but trust us… it’s coming.

“Everyone’s talking about beachy villas, dramatic recouplings, and emotionally stunted confessions right now, so we figured, why not throw a coconut in the mix?” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at Vita Coco. “This series is a fun way to show up in culture while reinforcing what we do best: delivering delicious, better-for-you drinks that quench your thirst - emotionally and otherwise.”

“Mascot Love” premieres Wednesday, July 30th, on Vita Coco’s TikTok and Instagram , with new episodes and behind-the-scenes content dropping weekly. You won’t want to miss these summer flings, dramatic glances, and the most chaotic love triangles yet.

For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X , Youtube , and Facebook .

* Mascot Love is an original parody series created by Vita Coco and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any television network or production company

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dab117a-99d3-435f-8f2f-2be5799e6838