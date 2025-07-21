Darktrace announces acquisition of Mira Security, a leading provider of network traffic visibility solutions

Cambridge, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced the acquisition of Mira Security, a leading provider of network traffic visibility solutions. Building on the companies’ established partnership, the acquisition will strengthen Darktrace’s network security leadership by providing more insight from encrypted network traffic, more comprehensive decryption for customers in regulated industries, and help drive the next generation of Darktrace technology.

Combined, Darktrace and Mira Security close the encrypted data blind spot without impacting network performance or requiring complex re-architecting.

Closer integration of Mira Security's in-line decryption capabilities with Darktrace’s existing analysis and understanding of encrypted traffic will provide organizations with deeper, more comprehensive visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. This is particularly critical for highly regulated sectors like financial services, government and critical infrastructure.

Mira Security’s engineering team, based in Centurion, South Africa and the United States, will join Darktrace’s R&D division, expanding Darktrace’s capabilities in networking research and development. The Mira Security team will bring deep expertise in building high-performance software and firmware for network acceleration that will help drive the next generation of Darktrace hardware, enabling 100 Gbps interfaces, increasing ingestion capacity, and supporting Darktrace’s most strategic deployments. The Mira Security team’s extensive standards-body experience and deep technical insight will also enhance Darktrace’s work in low-level networking and protocol design.

“The acquisition of Mira Security is another building block in our strategy to develop best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and keep our customers safe through continuous innovation,” commented Phil Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer at Darktrace. “Mira Security has already proven to be a valuable source of insight for our AI, helping us provide unparalleled detection and response capabilities at scale. By bringing the Mira Security team’s deep expertise into Darktrace, we will be able to accelerate innovation, deepen the capabilities of our market-leading Network product and unlock even greater security performance for our customers.”

The acquisition marks the latest step in Darktrace’s ongoing program of investment into both organic and inorganic growth and innovation across its cybersecurity platform. It follows the acquisition of Cado Security to enhance Darktrace’s cloud security capabilities and the April launch of new AI models delivering deeper insights, richer context and enhanced predictions for sharper prioritization and faster threat response.

Darktrace / NETWORK is the established leader in Network Detection and Response. It is recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response and holds a 4.7 star average rating on Gartner Peer Insights over the past 12 months. It is also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Network Detection and Response, and an overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for Network Detection and Response.

“The combination of Mira Security and Darktrace’s unique technology and brilliant R&D talent will create even more exciting possibilities for protecting complex network environments,” said Niel Viljoen, Founder and CEO of Mira Security. “Together, Mira Security and Darktrace will be able to deliver new value for customers and partners.”

Existing Mira Security partners will continue to be supported, ensuring seamless integration and continued delivery of Mira Security’s capabilities across Darktrace and Mira Security’s global customer base.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

