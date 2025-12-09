Darktrace Federal and Navitas Business Consulting Awarded Department of State Contract for AI-Powered Network Detection and Response

Arlington, VA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace Federal, in partnership with Navitas Business Consulting, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions, and digital transformation services, today announced that they have been awarded a definitive, firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Department of State to deliver Darktrace’s next-generation, AI-powered network detection and response (NDR) modernization solution.

The Darktrace Federal and Navitas team will deploy Darktrace’s advanced AI-powered NDR capabilities within the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s (BDS) global IT infrastructure. The BDS is the State Department’s front line for protecting U.S. diplomats, embassies, and sensitive information, safeguarding the people, places, and systems that keep American diplomacy running in more than 170 countries.

Federal agencies today operate in an environment defined by unprecedented cyber pressure. The threat of state-backed actors, who employ increasingly stealthy techniques such as living-off-the-land (LOTL) attacks on critical infrastructure, and the rapid rise of AI-powered attacks are amplifying cyber risk to national security and mission-critical operations. In this environment, there is growing recognition across the federal government that AI-powered cybersecurity is essential to detect and stop sophisticated, novel attacks at machine speed and ensure national resilience.

Powered by Self-Learning AI, Darktrace’s Cyber AI Mission Defense™ (CAMD) NDR solution establishes an adaptive understanding of normal behavior across devices, users, and networks enabling defense against sophisticated threats including nation-state actors, insider risks, supply chain, and zero-day attacks. CAMD combines automated threat detection and response for Information Technology and Operational Technology environments and full network visibility—providing the Department with behavioral understanding across its digital ecosystem to proactively identify and disrupt threats before they impact mission operations.

By aligning Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI with Navitas’ federal cloud and cyber frameworks, the Department will gain a unified, resilient, and scalable defense posture across its global footprint.

The U.S. Department of State contract is the latest in a series of milestones for Darktrace Federal. Earlier this year, Darktrace Federal achieved FedRAMP® High authorization, enabling federal agencies to deploy its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions in environments requiring the government’s highest cloud security controls. Darktrace Federal also announced its distribution partnership with Vertosoft and opened a new deployment center in Dallas, Texas. The deployment center will expand and accelerate U.S. hardware manufacturing capacity and delivery for federal and commercial customers. The facility provides dedicated federal deployment capabilities aligned the highest government standards and enhances production capacity for Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant hardware, critical for federal agencies with stringent sourcing and compliance requirements.

Darktrace Federal has also accelerated its growth, with plans to expand its team by 20% in the next 6 months to enhance support for customers, accelerate deployments, and meet rising demand for AI-driven cyber resilience across the federal government. Collectively, these investments position Darktrace Federal to help U.S. agencies modernize cybersecurity operations and respond to an increasingly complex threat landscape. Darktrace Federal’s partnership with Navitas will further amplify this growth, helping to deliver coordinated solutions and services that leverage AI and automation to reduce complexity while providing comprehensive, cost-effective outcomes rapidly and at scale.

Together, Navitas and Darktrace Federal will help agencies modernize cybersecurity operations with a mission-focused approach powered by AI, automation, and secure cloud delivery. Navitas’ federal delivery accelerators, cyber engineering frameworks, and modernization playbooks will enable faster deployments, improved security maturity, and measurable resilience gains across globally distributed environments.

“Federal networks are operating under unprecedented pressure from state-aligned and criminal actors now leveraging automation and AI to move with greater speed and stealth,” said Marcus Fowler, CEO of Darktrace Federal. "By combining Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI with Navitas’ deep federal and cloud expertise, the Department of State will gain mission-wide visibility and precise, real-time defense at global scale. We look forward to partnering with Navitas and the Department to harden their networks as Darktrace Federal continues to scale our capabilities to support more agencies and strengthen national resilience.”

“Federal agencies need cybersecurity solutions that can adapt as fast as the threat landscape evolves,” said Seenu Talasila, Chief Growth Officer, Navitas Business Consulting. “By integrating Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI with Navitas’ cloud, cyber, and mission engineering capabilities, we are enabling the Department of State to strengthen resilience on a global scale while reducing operational burden. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering secure, modern, and outcomes-driven solutions for our nation’s most critical missions.”

For more information on Darktrace Federal, visit: https://www.darktrace.com/federal.

About Darktrace Federal

Darktrace Federal Inc. is on a mission to deliver complete AI-powered solutions to defend U.S. federal government customers from cyber disruptions and ensure mission resilience. Darktrace Federal is an Arlington, Virginia-based affiliate of Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps nearly 10,000 organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Darktrace Federal applies Darktrace’s proprietary AI which learns the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time and applies that understanding to optimize your state of cybersecurity. To learn more, please visit https://darktrace.com/federal.

About Navitas Business Consulting

Navitas is a federally focused digital transformation and cybersecurity partner delivering cloud engineering, AI-enabled modernization, and mission-focused solutions across defense, homeland security, and civilian agencies. With ISO-certified processes and CMMI Level 3 appraisals, Navitas accelerates modernization through secure, scalable, and cost-efficient delivery models. To learn more, please visit https://navitastech.com/.

