HNL Lab Medicine Opens New Location at Tower Place in Bethlehem

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the opening of its newest patient service center at Tower Place – LVHN Health Center, located at 1490 8th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. This modern, spacious facility offers high-quality diagnostic testing for both adults and children in a convenient, walk-in setting.

Open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the new location features a welcoming environment with dedicated pediatric services to support patients of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Lab services are fully walk-in, making it easier than ever for the community to access the lab testing they need, when they need it.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Bethlehem with a location that puts patient convenience and comfort first,” said Leanne Anderson, Marketing Director at HNL Lab Medicine. “It’s important to us that children feel safe and parents feel supported. This new location is one more way we’re helping families get the care they need, close to home.”

In addition to traditional lab services, patients can also take advantage of HNL Lab Tests Direct, which allows individuals to purchase their own lab tests without a doctor’s order or insurance. This self-pay option offers privacy, control, and flexibility for those managing their own health.

The Tower Place location marks another step forward in HNL Lab Medicine’s commitment to accessible, patient-centered care across the Lehigh Valley. For more information, visit hnl.com.

HNL Patient Service Center – Tower Place - LVHN Health Center

Address: 1490 8th Ave, Bethlehem, Pa. 18018

Phone: 484‐425‐5315 | Fax: 484‐425‐5345

Website: https://www.hnl.com/about/locations/tower-place-lvhn-health-center

Hours of Operation: Monday‐Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24051ac5-5216-4c34-92c0-76f204899a53