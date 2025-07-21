Registration is Now Open for the Tenth Annual Bimbo Global Race!

Grupo Bimbo's cause-driven race is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company intends to donate three million slices of bread to those in need.

This year, more than 150,000 runners from 30 cities in 23 countries are expected to participate.

For each person who signs up for the in-person race, Grupo Bimbo will donate 20 slices of bread.

With the slogan "The Good We Share," the Bimbo Global Race invites all participants to share the good and transform lives.

HORSHAM, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bakery company, has opened registration for the tenth annual Bimbo Global Race. The world’s largest cause-driven race will take place in-person on Sunday, September 28, with the virtual race happening from September 22 to the 28.

For this special edition, the company aims to bring together more than 150,000 participants in 30 cities across 23 countries. Twenty slices will be donated for each in-person race registration, and two slices for each virtual registration. The goal is to donate three million slices of bread to food banks around the world.

This initiative strengthens Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to the communities in which it operates, aligning with its Purpose of "Nourishing a Better World."

With the slogan "The Good We Share," the race invites people of all ages to support the same cause of hunger relief and promote collective well-being through physical activity.

Alberto Levy, Grupo Bimbo's Global Marketing VP, said: “We are very excited to celebrate 10 years of this incredible event. The Bimbo Global Race has become a source of inspiration for more and more people —regardless of age or whether they are professional runners—to join in and do their part to Nourish a Better World. Beyond the joy of the race experience, your participation helps provide bread to those who need it most. That’s what truly makes this event special. We want to continue supporting this great cause and creating memorable moments for all runners. With your enthusiasm and commitment, we know the impact will keep growing.”

This year, the Bimbo Global Race will take place in 30 cities across 23 countries. The in-person race will take place in: Toronto, Canada; Los Angeles, USA; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Caracas, Venezuela; San Salvador, El Salvador; Bogotá, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; San José, Costa Rica; Panama City, Panama; São Paulo, Brazil; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Chile (Santiago and Chillán), Paraguay (Asunción), Peru (Lima), Uruguay (Montevideo), the United Kingdom (Kent), Spain (Barcelona and Madrid), Romania (Bucharest), Portugal (Lisbon), India (Delhi), China (Beijing), and Mexico (Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara, and Veracruz).

In the United States, participants in the men's and women's categories can choose two distances to either walk or run: 5K and 10K races. The race is open to people of all ages and promotes family togetherness and a healthy lifestyle.

In celebration of the race's tenth anniversary, Mexico City will host the event, honoring the winners of the previous edition. The t-shirt design pays tribute to the city's enduring cultural heritage and commemorates a decade of positive impact.

Registration opens Monday, July 21, and the public can learn more about the Bimbo Global Race at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/ChooseYourLocationVirtualRace/USAGlobalenergyrace.

Sign up and join us in running to Nourish a Better World!

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest leading bakery company and a major player in the snacks category. It has 221 plants and more than 1,500 points of sale strategically located in 35 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, buns and rolls, sweet baked goods, cookies, creme-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbreads, and salty snacks. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and 149,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through an ADR Level 1 program under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

