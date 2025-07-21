HTX Releases 8th Edition of Crypto Gem Hunt Report Highlighting Emerging Trends in L1, Meme, and More





7 Breakout Projects Signal the Next Wave of Long-Term Crypto Value

PANAMA CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today released the eighth edition of its Crypto Gem Hunt report, a curated research publication that tracks emerging narratives and promising sectors in the digital asset space. This edition identifies notable trends across categories such as meme coins, GameFi, DeFi, and Layer 1 infrastructure. Rather than short-term speculation, the report emphasizes projects with solid fundamentals, active ecosystems, and long-term growth potential.

The full report is now available at: https://square.htx.com.de/htx-crypto-gem-hunt-8-7-breakout-projects-signal-the-next-wave-of-long-term-crypto-value/

HTX New Listing Winners

The Selected Seven Assets: From Meme Coins and GameFi to DeFi and L1 Narratives

HTX's Crypto Gem Hunt #8 features seven cherry-picked assets from several trending sectors with prosperous narratives. These sectors cover meme coins, GameFi, DeFi and RWA innovations, and public blockchain infrastructure.

L1 Public Chain: Time-Honored Infrastructure, New Catalysts

TRON ($TRX) | Rated S: TRON's native token $TRX was recently adopted by Nasdaq-listed firm SRM as part of its strategic reserve, making TRON one of the first blockchain networks bridging into U.S. capital markets. This also makes TRON as a battle-tested Layer 1 network with a fresh off-chain narrative. While its price move of +16.7% is modest, its global exposure and off-chain integration signal a longer-term value growth.

Meme Coins: Narrative Continues with Strong Community Backing



BONK ($BONK): As one of Solana's OG meme coins, $BONK is back in the spotlight, thanks to the Solana ecosystem revival. According to LetsBONK.fun, BONK has surpassed Pump.fun in on-chain activity, gaining a 193.2% surge over the period.





($BONK): As one of Solana's OG meme coins, $BONK is back in the spotlight, thanks to the Solana ecosystem revival. According to LetsBONK.fun, BONK has surpassed Pump.fun in on-chain activity, gaining a 193.2% surge over the period. MemeCore ($M): The top gainer, with a jaw-dropping +378.3% performance. Recently listed on both HTX and BN futures markets, its liquidity and social buzz continue to scale.





($M): The top gainer, with a jaw-dropping +378.3% performance. Recently listed on both HTX and BN futures markets, its liquidity and social buzz continue to scale. Banana For Scale ($BANANAS31): A dark horse from the BNB Chain, up 347% since launch. Fueled by the light-hearted vibe and community energy, its memetic power still shows further viral marketing potential.





($BANANAS31): A dark horse from the BNB Chain, up 347% since launch. Fueled by the light-hearted vibe and community energy, its memetic power still shows further viral marketing potential. Build On BNB ($BOBBSC): Another rising star of meme coin on BNB Smart Chain, $BOBBSC has surged over 200%, leveraging the BNB ecosystem's benefits. It now plays at a low market cap, ideal for early value investment.

GameFi: Legacy Tokens, New Momentum



FUNToken ($FUN): A veteran in the GameFi space, now seeing renewed interest. With a robust tokenomics model and real in-game utility, $FUN has rebounded nearly by 94%, positioning itself as a strong recovery asset in the GameFi comeback story.



DeFi + RWA: Real-World Asset Tokenization Heats Up

Maple Finance ($SYRUP): The rising star of DeFi's institutional pivot, specializing in on-chain credit and RWA lending. While Maple is tokenizing high-quality real-world assets with strong compliance narratives, $SYRUP has gained a 71.1% increase since its launch on HTX, driven by demand for yield-generating, regulation-friendly assets.

Beyond the Charts: Why These Projects Matter

These seven assets in HTX's Crypto Gem Hunt #8 share a key trait: they are actively delivering on their narratives, not just promising them. From TRON's growing real-world footprint to BONK's strong rise on Solana, from the explosive virality of MemeCore and Build On BNB to the yield-driven momentum of Maple behind RWA's building, these aren't flash-in-the-pan plays. They're structurally supported stories with runway left to go.

HTX's research team carefully tracks narrative fulfillment, not just speculation. This forward-focused methodology aims to help users identify long-term value, especially as retail sentiment continues to chase short-term price spikes. As the market heats up and narratives rotate at breakneck speed, the report stands as a reminder that the next bull cycle won't be won by hype alone and the true gems may already be on-chain yet underexposed.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

