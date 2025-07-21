Warp Builds on 3,400% LTL Growth with “Lane Blitz,” Empowering Shippers to Navigate NMFC Classification Changes

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the tech-driven freight network redefining how goods move across the U.S., today announced the launch of Lane Blitz, a commercial expansion of its modern LTL offering designed to help shippers navigate NMFC reclassification changes and actively fill newly launched high-velocity lanes across the country.

Following a 3,400% increase in digitally connected LTL lanes over the past month, Warp is opening these lanes to shippers through Lane Blitz, providing immediate access to a vast, flexible LTL network with transparent pricing, no terminal dependency, and no minimums.

"Traditional LTL just does not make sense anymore," said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. "Between freight class volatility and aging terminal systems, shippers are left footing the bill for inefficiency. Lane Blitz gives them a smarter path forward, built for today’s supply chain."

With a nationwide footprint and thousands of trucks moving freight daily, Lane Blitz leverages Warp’s expanded network density to create opportunities for shippers to move freight faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater control by consolidating shipments across shared lanes.

"We are not just reacting to NMFC changes, we are proactively building the LTL alternative," said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp. "With over 1,500 digitally connected lanes nationwide, we have hit a tipping point. Lane Blitz is our way of saying the lanes are live, the trucks are ready, and the model is built. Now it is time for shippers to join the LTL revolution."

Through Lane Blitz, shippers can:

Access real-time, shared LTL capacity with per-pallet pricing and zero minimums

Move freight faster by bypassing terminal handoffs and shipping dock to dock

Utilize multi-mode routing across cargo vans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers

Consolidate freight collaboratively without needing to fill an entire truck

Gain full shipment visibility and instantly book freight through Warp’s centralized tech platform

"This is not a workaround. This is a real alternative to legacy LTL," said Chris Reeves, VP of Pricing and Network at Warp. "We are combining data, density, and infrastructure to help shippers move smarter without compromising cost, speed, or control."

Lane Blitz builds on Warp’s infrastructure of over 10,000 digitally connected vehicles and a growing national network of more than 50 cross-docks, delivering unmatched flexibility for freight with irregular shapes, fluctuating volumes, or complex packaging.

As NMFC classifications become more complex and unpredictable, shippers are seeking transparent and flexible solutions. Warp is delivering that solution today, with lanes ready and trucks rolling nationwide.

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network focused on modernizing the middle mile of American logistics. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a single operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and highly visible domestic freight movement. With real-time tracking, AI-powered routing, and a versatile national fleet, Warp helps brands take control of their U.S. supply chain without the complexity of legacy networks.