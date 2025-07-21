Purdue announces launch of Neil Armstrong Space Prize

West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University — recognized globally as the Cradle of Astronauts — announced the creation of a new international prize honoring excellence over the past 10 years in space discovery, innovation and human achievement. Named the Neil Armstrong Space Prize, the award is designed to stand alongside other prestigious honors in the scientific field, including the Nobel Prize, and become the premier global honor in space advancement.

This transformative initiative leverages Purdue’s unparalleled space heritage, having produced numerous astronauts and pioneering aerospace education and research.

The eponymous award honors aerospace pioneer and Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong (BSAAE ’55, HDR ’00), who led the team of three American astronauts who were the first to land on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Commemorating the 56th anniversary of the historic landing of Apollo 11, Purdue University President Mung Chiang welcomed dignitaries on Sunday (July 20) to celebrate the unveiling of the new award at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

“This prize carries Armstrong’s name and Purdue’s space legacy and the Boilermaker spirit of exploration,” Chiang said. “We are honored that the Armstrong family is represented here today along with eight Purdue alum astronauts as we unveil the creation of a Nobel-level prize for space at a transformational time for the next giant leaps in space.”

The inaugural Neil Armstrong Space Prize will be awarded in 2026 and aligns with America’s 250th celebration, connecting Purdue’s space leadership with this historic national milestone.

Three categories of prizes will be awarded:

Innovation — for space technologies that benefit humanity

Discovery — for breakthroughs that expand our understanding of the universe

Human Achievement — for pioneering accomplishments in space that inspire progress

Astronaut Jerry Ross (BSME ’70, MSME ’72, HDR ’00) announced the Armstrong Space Prize and was supported by an assembly of seven Purdue-trained astronauts, which reflects the profound influence of Purdue’s academic strengths and highlights the expected impact of the awards program. Ross was joined by Sirisha Bandla (BSAAE ’11), Roy Bridges Jr. (MS Astronautics ’66), Marc Hagle (BSEE ’71, MSIA ’72), Beth Moses (BSAAE ’92, MSAA ’94), Mark Polansky (BSAAE ’78, MSAA ’78), Audrey Powers (BSAAE ’99) and Charles Walker (BSAAE ’71). Also attending the event were four Purdue trustees and leaders from government and industry.

Ross is the only person to have been launched into space seven times.

Purdue announced the creation of the Neil Armstrong Space Prize, a new international award named for aerospace pioneer and Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong who led the team of three American astronauts who were the first to land on the moon on July 20, 1969. (Purdue University photo/Jon Garcia)

The event in the nation’s capital also included a panel discussion, “Space: The Next Endless Frontier,” to examine the future of space exploration, bringing together leaders from academia, government and industry.

The discussion was moderated by Bandla, who as a commercial astronaut, flew on the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 suborbital test flight in July 2021.

Joining Bandla on the panel were:

Dr. Gillian Bussey, deputy chief science officer for the United States Space Force, who advises USSF on science and technology issues and previously served as an analyst at the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation

Michael Moses (BS physics ’89, MSAE ’95), NASA Space Shuttle program launch integration manager from 2008-11 and president of Spaceline commercial spaceflight program at Virgin Galactic since 2011

William Crossley, Purdue’s J. William Uhrig and Anastasia Vournas Head of Aeronautics and Astronautics in the College of Engineering

Academic, government and industrial partnerships — including with NASA research centers and leading space economy industries — serve as a hallmark of Purdue University as they foster innovation, enhance research quality and provide access to resources and expertise.

The collaborative efforts have resulted in advances in hypersonics, advanced propulsion systems, in-space manufacturing, and lunar and planetary surface mobility, which are critical to space discovery, economic opportunity and global security.

“At a time when space is more accessible than ever, this award aims to inspire the next generation of space leaders while highlighting Purdue’s enduring role in space research, exploration, security and partnerships with NASA, the U.S. Space Force and the commercial space sector,” said Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Purdue’s College of Engineering.

Along with astronauts bearing Purdue credentials, space exploration and innovation are in Purdue’s DNA. The university leads all public institutions of higher learning for the number of alumni who have entered public and commercial space programs. Purdue’s commitment to discovery of space is also well-grounded in research. The university’s interdisciplinary expertise spans advanced manufacturing, aerospace research, astronautics, engineering and planetary science.

Purdue also has celebrated a variety of recent space announcements.

