Tenable Named a Leader in Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions by Independent Research Firm

COLUMBIA, Md., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025.” Tenable ranked highest of any evaluated vendor in the Strategy category and received the highest possible scores (5.0) across seven different criteria, including Vision and Roadmap.

Forrester defines Unified Vulnerability Management as “a solution that serves as the primary book of record for all organizational vulnerabilities and improves and facilitates remediation workflows.”1 The report evaluated 10 vendors’ unified vulnerability management capabilities based on 19 different criteria.

Tenable’s rank as a leader is based on Forrester’s analysis of its Strategy and Current Offering, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , which received the highest possible score in seven different criteria, including:

Vision: Tenable credits its 5.0 score to its market momentum and sharp focus on changing the landscape for proactive security teams. The Forrester report notes, “Tenable continues to extend its established vulnerability management offerings into exposure management with its Tenable One platform.”

Tenable attributes this score to its holistic organizational and contextual perspective of risk based on threat impact and attack path modeling across multiple environment types. Reporting: The report states, “[Tenable’s] reporting stands out with ready-for-presentation reports that include trending and benchmarks.”

According to Forrester’s report, “Tenable’s vision considers how proactive security teams will need new strategies to address attackers’ evolving techniques over the next three to five years. Its strategy is complemented by a strong roadmap that includes expanding remediation and response capabilities, with a significant focus on remediation orchestration. Tenable’s flexible asset-ratio-based pricing model allows customers to scale Tenable One to select different assets to be monitored.”

The Forrester report also acknowledged the company “continues to extend its established vulnerability assessment offerings into exposure management with its Tenable One platform.”

“As attackers grow more sophisticated, organizations need unified visibility and risk-based prioritization to stay ahead,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Unified vulnerability management is the essential first step toward effective exposure management. To us, this recognition affirms Tenable’s prowess in helping customers move from fragmented data to a cohesive, risk-based approach. With Tenable One, we’re giving them the clarity and confidence to reduce risk faster and more effectively.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .