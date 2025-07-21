TruGolf Announces Grand Opening of First TruGolf Links Franchise Location in Illinois

Salt Lake City, Utah, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, is pleased to announce that its first franchise location with TruGolf Links Franchising will formally open for business on July 29th in the Chicago area. The facility, on 450 S Spruce Street in Manteno, Illinois, will be celebrating from 10am to 2pm with the formal dedication to begin at noon. This is an “Executive” location which features four TruGolf Premium Simulators, TruGolf Multi-sport Arcade but does not offer food and beverage services.

“Approximately 14 months ago we launched our franchise concept by establishing TruGolf Links and we are thrilled to celebrate the first open location on July 29th, said Chris Jones, TruGolf’s CEO. He continues “With over 160 units in development in 4 states, we anticipate additional locations opening beginning in the fourth quarter, with the pace of location openings accelerating in 2026.”

TruGolf Links is transforming the way golf is played, practiced, and enjoyed with state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators that blend realism, technology, and accessibility. With proprietary software, precision tracking systems, and immersive course simulations, TruGolf Links provides a best-in- class experience for everyone—from beginners to PGA professionals. In addition to recreation, TruGolf simulators are also being integrated into health, wellness, and performance training environments, helping individuals improve posture, coordination, strength, and range of motion through the game of golf.

“We are truly delighted for Manteno native, Bob Early and his family to be opening our first TruGolf Links Executive location,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for the franchise company. “Bob is bringing the absolute best indoor golf experience to his community.” TruGolf Links Franchising has franchisees signed in New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois and New York. Recently, franchisee Nick Reimondo signed a lease for Cherry Hill Shopping Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Speaking about the opening, Operator Bob Early said "We wanted to provide the community with a recreational and training facility that offers the technical expertise Trugolf has accumulated over 40 years. We look forward to hosting local teaching professionals, leagues, and tournaments through the Trugolf network. The addition of the arcade games for non-golfers allows entertainment options for everyone in your group. Memberships and private functions will allow for 24 seven access to fit any schedule. We look forward to being part of the Manteno community."

The July 29th event will feature remarks from Dr. Ben Litalien, TruGolf Link’s Chief Development Officer and the Honorable Annette LaMore, the Mayor of Manteno.

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About TruGolf Links Franchising:



While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising.

Forward-Looking Statements

