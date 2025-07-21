Colabor Group Inc. Announces a Cybersecurity Incident

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Québec, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (“Colabor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CGL) announced that it identified a cybersecurity incident on July 20 that impacted its internal IT systems.

Upon detecting the incident, Colabor took immediate steps to protect its network and data. This included retaining leading cybersecurity experts to assist with containment and remediation efforts, as well as conducting a thorough investigation to understand the scope and impact of the incident.

As the investigation is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident, including the extent to which any customer, supplier or employee data has been accessed, is not yet known. The incident may result in disruptions until the relevant systems are fully restored.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

