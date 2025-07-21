Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Apple, Sable, Abacus, and EchoStar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Apple (AAPL), Sable (SOC), Abacus (ABL), or EchoStar (SATS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE:SOC), Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL), and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple announced on March 7, 2025, that the availability of Apple Intelligence would be significantly delayed, and that the Company "needed more time to finish developing the new Siri features" that would enhance Siri's AI capabilities and anticipated "rolling them out in the coming year."

Following this news, the price of Apple common stock fell over 5% on March 10, 2025.

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

On May 19, 2025, Sable announced that it had resumed oil production from one of three offshore platforms related to its Las Flores pipeline (the "Onshore Pipeline") in California as of May 15, 2025.

On May 21, 2025, Sable announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,695,654 shares of its common stock, by the Company at a price to the public of $29.50 per share (the "Public Offering"). The Company subsequently announced the closing of the Public Offering on May 23, 2025, with gross proceeds of approximately $295 million.

On May 23, 2025, the California State Land Commission sent Sable a letter warning the Company that, "The [May 19] press release appears to mischaracterize the nature of recent activities, causing significant public confusion and raising questions regarding Sable's intentions." According to the letter, Sable had conflated offshore well testing activities required by a federal regulatory agency with the restart of operations.

Then, on May 28, 2025, the Santa Barbara County Superior Court approved a preliminary injunction requested by the California Coastal Commission regarding Sable's maintenance and repair work in the coastal zone related to its Onshore Pipeline. On this news, the price of Sable declined by $5.04 per share, or approximately 15%, from $32.93 per share on May 27, 2025, to close at $27.89 on May 28, 2025.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled "Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." On this news, Abacus Global's stock price fell more than 21%.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating the Company’s compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network.

On this news, EchoStar’s stock price fell $4.01, or 16.6%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

