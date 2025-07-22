AI Smart Glasses Market Size to Hit USD 3.01 billion by 2032, at 11.09% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Smart Glasses Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The AI Smart Glasses Market size was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.09% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

AI Smart Glasses Market Accelerates with AR, 5G, and Enterprise Adoption

Market Trends Growth in demand for various hands-free operations, augmented reality/virtual reality sensors and voice assistant technologies in healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors is driving the demand for AI smart glasses across the globe. But the battery life is getting better, the SMDs are getting smaller, and the UIs are getting easier to use. Massive 5G expansion, which will bring 2.25 billion 5G connections around the globe by late 2024, has allowed real-time processing of data, a prerequisite for AI-enabled function possibilities. The acceleration of adoption is also being driven by high investments in wearables, immersive learning, and enterprise collaboration tools. The market is expected to grow from USD 0.36 Billion in 2024 to USD 0.80 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.80% in US, aided by innovations from tech giants such as Meta and Google. We see major momentum for gaming, fitness and remote work applications, with over 3 million global users enjoying AR-enhanced applications, as well as over 20,000 enterprises having adopted AI smart glasses that enhance productivity and lower travel costs.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AI Smart Glasses Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.09% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Voice Interaction, and Visual Interaction)

• By Application (Industrial, Medical, Consumer electronic, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, voice interaction dominated the global share of the AI smart glasses market generating more than 56.2% of revenue owing to its large scale use in retail, education and healthcare where communication is needed to be natural and hands-free. Voice commands provide better comfort of use and safety to the operator, and higher productivity, making them a better fit for industrial applications and logistics environments.

Advancements in AR and computer vision are expected to drive the fastest CAGR growth of visual interaction from 2025 to 2032. Access to more processing power and better hardware allows for intuitive interfaces, gesture control, and visualizing real-world data, which are useful for applications in training, gaming, and remote support using these technologies.

By Application

The AI smart glasses market was dominated by the consumer electronics segment based on application, which accounted for 37.1% share in 2024 as rising demand for immersive experience in gaming, fitness, communication, and media in projected to boost the penetration of AI smart glasses in consumer electronics segment.

Due to the rising adoption for remote diagnosis, patient monitoring, and surgical assistance, the medical segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2032. Moreover, they provide instant access to data with accuracy and efficiency, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and telemedicine around the world.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges in AI Smart Glasses Adoption

North America held the largest share at 36.5% of the global AI smart glasses market in 2024, due to factors such as earliest adoption of industrial wearable technology, strong penetration of 5G technology, as well as massive investment by global IT players and startups. Fueled by a higher adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, and enterprise sector, U.S. accounted for majority of the share in the region.

The highest growth rate (CAGR) of 11.86% during the period 2025–2032 is expected to be achieved by Asia Pacific, which will be supported by rapid digital infrastructure, penetration of 5G, and high demand of AR applications in China the regional leader.

Europe is still expanding at a healthy pace, fueled by strong industrial use cases and privacy-focused technology innovation as well as supportive policies.

LATAM and MEA are still in emerging phases, but recovering digital infra and government support for technologies-led transformation take shape in these regions too.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Microsoft integrates AI into Windows 11 apps Paint now generates stickers via text prompts, Snipping Tool offers smart screenshots, and Notepad introduces an AI writing assistant.

In Nov 2024, RealWear Acquires AR Headset Maker Almer to Boost Smartglasses Portfolio Backed by TeamViewer, RealWear acquires Swiss startup Almer to integrate compact, subscription-based AR headsets into its voice-operated wearables ecosystem.

