Correction: LHV Group unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months of 2025

In Q2 of 2025, LHV Group was able to earn higher net profit and increase business volumes against the background of lower interest rates. The loan portfolio of LHV Group reached 5 billion euros.

In Q2 2025, LHV Group earned a net profit of 30.8 million euros, which was 1.6 million euros more than in the previous quarter (+6% increase). The return on equity attributable to the shareholders of the Group was 17.4% in Q2.

All subsidiaries of the Group were profitable in the quarter. LHV Pank earned a net profit of 29.7 million euros, LHV Bank Ltd 0.1 million euros, LHV Varahaldus 0.5 million euros and LHV Kindlustus 1.1 million euros.

On a consolidated basis, LHV Group earned 73.9 million euros in revenue in Q1 2025, i.e. 7% less than in the previous quarter and 14% less than a year ago. Of the revenue of Q2 of this year, net interest income accounted for 57.6 million euros, and net fee and commission income for 15.6 million euros of total net income. Expenditure totalled 40.5 million euros, being 8% more than in the previous quarter and 11% more than a year ago. Due to the improvement of the macroeconomic situation, the previous provisions were undervalued in the amount of 4.2 million euros in the second quarter, which finally had a positive effect at the level of net profit.

As at the end of June, LHV Group consolidated assets amounted to 9.38 billion euros, which was 10% more than in the previous quarter and 28% more than in the same period last year. The consolidated loan portfolio increased by 269 million euros or 6% to 5.0 billion euros over the quarter (the loan portfolio increased by 1.1 billion euros or 28% year-on-year). Consolidated deposits of LHV Group increased by 760 million euros, i.e. by 12%, to 7.36 billion euros. The volume of funds managed by LHV increased by 3.7 million euros, to 1.56 billion euros. The number of payments made by clients who are financial intermediaries was 19.9 million in the second quarter, which was slightly less than in the previous quarter.

LHV Group's consolidated net revenue for the 6 months of 2025 amounted to 153.3 million euros, which is 16.5 million euros or 10% less compared to the same period last year. Expenditure totalled 78.1 million euros, which was 7.8 million euros or 11% more. The Group’s 6-month consolidated net profit was 59.9 million euros, being a decrease of 19.4 million euros, or 24%, compared to the previous year. In six months, LHV Pank earned a net profit of 54.9 million euros, LHV Bank Ltd 2.3 million euros, LHV Varahaldus 0.6 million euros and LHV Kindlustus 1.7 million euros. LHV Group’s ROE for the first half of the year was 17.0%.

Based on the first half of the year, LHV Group outperforms the financial forecast at the level of net income by 2.0 million euros and at the level of net profit by 2.3 million euros.

Income statement, EUR Th Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024

adjusted Net interest income 57,643 62,010 70,424 Net fee and commission income 15,579 14,071 14,352 Net financial income -380 2,747 -37 Net insurance income 1,065 597 421 Other operating income and expense 0 -4 638 Total net income 73,907 79,421 85,798 Staff costs -22,901 -22,655 -20,420 Office expenses -679 -659 -874 IT costs -4,017 -3,576 -3,267 Marketing expenses -1,526 -1,258 -796 Other operating expenses -11,387 -9,394 -10,741 Total expenses -40,510 -37,542 -36,098 Operating profit 33,397 41,879 49,700 Profit before allowances 33,397 41,879 49,700 Allowances 4,152 -5,667 -5,043 Income tax expenses -6,784 -7,052 -6,071 Net profit 30,765 29,160 38,586 Minority holding 716 592 300 Shareholders' share of profit of parent company 30,049 28,568 38,286 Net earnings per share, EUR 0.09 0.09 0.12 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.09 0.09 0.12 Balance sheet, EUR Th June 2025 March 2025 June 2024 Cash and due from banks 3,867,487 3,279,271 3,217,448 Financial assets 454,979 442,463 157,131 Loans to clients 5,038,379 4,774,970 3,925,877 Loan impairment reserve -39,734 -45,629 -35,333 Receivables from clients 16,626 9,439 15,380 Other assets 46,058 47,771 49,220 Total assets 9,383,795 8,508,285 7,329,723 Demand deposits 4,669,435 4,189,062 3,659,675 Term deposits 2,694,906 2,415,430 2,124,254 Loans received 1,037,347 936,215 735,281 Due to clients and loans received 8,401,688 7,540,707 6,519,211 Accruals and other liabilities 105,692 163,690 100,709 Subordinated loans 161,155 126,247 107,521 Total liabilities 8,668,535 7,830,644 6,727,441 Owners’ equity 715,260 677,641 602,282 incl. minority holding 7,850 7,134 7,694 Total liabilities and owner's equity 9,383,795 8,508,285 7,329,723

LHV Group's net income in the second quarter was affected by the continuing decline in interest rates. The higher profitability compared to the previous quarter resulted in a write-down effect of the previous provisions, which resulted in an increase of the Group's net profit by 1.6 million euros in the second quarter. The second quarter was also marked by strong growth in loan volumes and deposits, which were 269 and 760 million euros, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

The number of LHV Pank clients increased by 8,300 over the quarter. During the same period, the bank's deposits increased by 576 million euros, of which 113 million euros were deposits from financial intermediaries and 113 million euros were platform deposits. In the second quarter, an innovative banking service LHV Premium was also launched, combining everyday banking, insurance and travel services offering investment comfort. In addition, a new price list for the securities trading and investment account for pension entered into force in the second quarter, which reduced several investment-related fees by almost half.

LHV Pank's loan portfolio increased by 190 million euros and the quality of the portfolio remained strong. Due to the resolution of one of the major problems with creditworthiness and the improved economic situation, the provisions made earlier were reduced by 4.1 million euros.

In the second quarter, LHV Pank issued covered bonds with a maturity of four years in the amount of 300 million euros, which were listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange for the purpose of diversifying financing sources. Covered bonds secured by Estonian home loans were sold to European institutional investors. 44 institutional investors participated in the offer and the offer was 2.5 times oversubscribed.

The volume of deposits and loans of LHV Bank operating in the United Kingdom continued to grow in the second quarter - the loan portfolio increased by 79 million euros to 569 million euros. At the same time, loans worth 204 million euros have been approved by the Credit Committee but not yet issued.

The deposits taken by LHV Bank increased by 202 million quarter-on-quarter and reached a record 1.02 billion euros. In the second quarter, the mobile bank of retail banking was launched, where the first 1,000 clients have opened an account and 17 million euros of new deposits have been received. LHV Bank earned a net profit of 0.1 million euros in quarter-on-quarter terms - lower profitability was due to higher marketing costs, conference participation fees, allocated costs and changes in the value of interest rate risk hedging contracts. In order to support the rapid growth of the loan portfolio, the share capital was increased by 12 million euros and subordinated bonds were issued in the amount of 12 million euros. As of the first half of the year, LHV Bank's net income and net profit exceed strongly the financial plan.

LHV Kindlustus showed strong growth in the second quarter, when the insurance revenue increased by 78% and net profit by 62% compared to the previous quarter, but the result of the second quarter was slightly below the financial plan. The volume of insurance premiums across the market decreased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The results for the first half of the year are well above the financial forecast. As of the end of June, LHV Kindlustus had 176,000 clients and 278,000 valid insurance contracts.

The good rate of return shown by global financial markets in the second quarter was also reflected in LHV's pension funds, which all offered a positive rate of return. The rates of return of LHV pension funds M, L and XL were 1.2%, 1.0% and 2.8%, respectively, in the quarter. The rate of return of the more conservative funds XS and S was 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Pensionifond Indeks increased by 3.0% and Pensionifond Roheline lost 4.4% in value. Net income of LHV Varahaldus remained largely the same as in the previous quarter and net profit increased. The number of second pillar clients making active monthly contributions was 110,000 by the end of the quarter.

As important information, it was disclosed that as of September 2, the green pension funds of LHV II and III pillar will cease operations, merge with other LHV funds and will be consolidated into LHV pension funds S and M, and the names of the II pension pillar funds will change. As a result of the changes, LHV clients will have the option to choose from four actively managed pension funds to grow their savings. Starting in September, LHV’s actively managed pension funds will be named Julge, Ettevõtlik, Tasakaalukas, and Rahulik.

As of the end of the half-year, LHV Group is well capitalised. AT1 bonds worth 50 million euros and unsecured bonds worth 60 million euros were issued in the second quarter. Moody's Ratings raised the ratings for LHV Pank’s covered bond programme and covered bonds to the highest level, Aaa. The Moody's Investors Service ratings agency left AS LHV Pank’s long-term deposits rating at A3 (with a positive outlook) and LHV Group’s long-term issuer rating at Baa3 (positive outlook).The ratings confirm LHV's strong financial position and capitalisation and express the expectation of a strengthening of creditworthiness.





Comment by Madis Toomsalu, the Chairman of the Management Board at LHV Group:

“We are pleased that LHV has continued on a strong growth trajectory. Over the past year, our loan portfolio has grown by 1 billion euros, reaching 5 billion euros by the end of the half-year. This reflects increased investment confidence among Estonian companies, as well as the expansion of our UK loan book, which has now surpassed the 500 million euros mark. We’ve also seen a rise in demand for home loans and an overall increase in client activity. Several initiatives are underway to support continued growth going forward.”

To access the reports of AS LHV Group, please visit the website at https://investor.lhv.ee/aruanded.

In order to present the results of the quarter, LHV Group will organise an investor meeting via the Zoom webinar platform. The virtual investor meeting will take place before the market opens on 22 July at 9.00. The presentation will be in Estonian. We kindly ask you to register at the following address: https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6RKaesfVT1qxJZ5BWiT4TA

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of June, LHV Pank services are being used by 474,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 110,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 176,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

