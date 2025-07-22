WebParser is now available for 17a-4 clients that need to capture websites

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4, LLC, the compliance services and software company for managing data in archives, storage and eDiscovery systems, has added a new product to the lineup – WebParser. WebParser is a compliant website capture service. Easily deployed and cost-effective, WebParser allows users to “check-the-box” on website compliance without breaking the bank.

“Capturing website content shouldn’t be an expensive process when there are very simple ways to accomplish it and stay in compliance with current regulations,” said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner at 17a-4.

WebParser, a website capture service, includes:

Copies of an institution’s website collected according to retention regulations.

Links to captured websites available to view either by compliance officers or legal counsel.

17a-4 testimony as to the collection methodology for legal matters or regulatory exams.





Third-Party Access Undertaking service pursuant to SEC Rule 17a-4(f)(3)(v)(A) Designated 3rd party is also available upon request.

WebParser is a natural progression for 17a-4’s development team; leaders in compliance software with DataParser, the best archive connector on the market. Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Mailbox Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting. WebParser is a separate product to capture websites and keep costs to a minimum.

Fees for WebParser start at $500/year. For more information about WebParser please visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

