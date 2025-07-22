STACK Infrastructure Receives Guardian Award by Coast Guard Foundation

DENVER, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the some of the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, was honored with the Guardian Award by the Coast Guard Foundation during the Tribute to the Coast Guard in Our Nation’s Capital on June 10, 2025. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate a sustained commitment to the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard, their families, and the broader maritime community. This honor reflects a shared commitment to service and readiness, embodied by the U.S. Coast Guard’s motto Semper Paratus (“Always Ready”), and a collective effort to ensure that those who safeguard our shores are supported in times of need—a principle that closely aligns with STACK’s 24/7/365 operational mission.

The Guardian Award recognition celebrates STACK’s pivotal role in founding the Heroes of the Sea fundraiser and transforming it into a high-impact initiative that has significantly increased awareness, engagement, and charitable contributions. Held in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Chief Warrant Officers Association (CWOA) and the Coast Guard Foundation, the event proceeds support a professionally managed endowment fund jointly overseen by the CWOA and the Foundation. This fund helps provide emergency financial relief, educational support, legal assistance, and other resources to U.S. Coast Guard members and their families. To date, Heroes of the Sea has raised over $2.1 million for these critical initiatives.

“At STACK, we believe supporting those who serve is a responsibility we all share,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of STACK Americas. “Heroes of the Sea is more than a fundraiser, it’s a reflection of our deep respect for U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans, and their families. We’re proud to help enable the life-changing work of the Coast Guard Foundation and the CWOA, who stand beside service members through every challenge.”

On August 7–8, STACK will host the 23rd annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Salmon Fishing Derby in Astoria, Oregon, in partnership with the Coast Guard Foundation and the CWOA. This year’s event follows STACK’s recognition with the Guardian Award and aims to build on that momentum with record fundraising goals and deeper community engagement—all in support of those who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.

