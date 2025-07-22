CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

|Bid date, 2025-07-22
|Auction date
|2025-07-22
|Settlement date
|2025-07-23
|Maturity Date
|2025-07-30
|Nominal amount
|658 billion SEK
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Bids are made to phone number
|08-696 69 70
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|658 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|658 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|0 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2025-07-22